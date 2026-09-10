Talarico says being a 'white straight guy' limited him — until certain 'experiences and relationships'

As Texas gears up for the end of the detrimental Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is warning conservatives against assuming the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

“People get complacent and then they get mad that they don’t have 100% of the things that they wanted to happen, happen,” Gonzales says, noting that this attitude won’t help as “these are complete lunatics that we’re up against.”

“And they could potentially take back control if we don’t pay attention,” she continues.

“I say this from real personal experience here in the state of Texas because we have this race for the Senate that we’re talking about all the time because it’s important. Because so goes Texas, so goes the country,” she explains.

Gonzales calls the “only sane pick” in the race Paxton, who is up against this “weird, low-t soy boy.”

“I thought that they were like at the bottom of the barrel when they ran Beto O’Rourke,” she says.

“But wait there’s worse,” she adds, noting that she’s already run a ton of Talarico clips in the past that are “nonsensical.”

“It turns out there’s more that just keeps coming out,” she explains, before playing a clip of Talarico that reads as “a little bit of an admittance” that “he at least maybe dabbled in some gay stuff.”

In the clip, Talarico explained that his “colleagues are limited by their experience.”

“I know that because I, as a white straight guy, you know, have the same limitations, those same blinders. Thankfully, I’ve been able to have some experiences and relationships that have helped take off some of those same blinders,” he said.

“But a lot of my colleagues still have, you know, the full set that they were born with. And so the challenge is, how do you lift those blinders for folks?” he continued.

“What are you talking about?” Gonzales asks.

“You start to wonder.”

“Are you thinking back to those experiences that have taken your blinders off, James? Huh? I’m just going to leave that one here,” she adds.

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