One year later: Allie Beth Stuckey recaps the good, the bad, and the ugly since Charlie Kirk was taken from us

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the atrocious murder of Charlie Kirk — TPUSA founder and beloved friend and mentor to thousands of Americans.

In the 365 days that have passed since Charlie was shot on Utah Valley University’s campus during his American Comeback Tour, much has happened; much has changed.

On this special episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey reflects on the evil, the fracturing, and the fruit she has seen in the year since she lost her dear friend.

The aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, Allie explains, has brought everything from sickening malevolence to powerful unity to quiet gospel fruit.

Beginning with the evil, Allie highlights how radical progressives deepened the already cavernous divide between the political right and left with their heinous mockery of Charlie’s murder.

“The people who cheered on Charlie’s death, they’re the same people that hate you and me, the same people that hate what I have to say, what you and I believe,” she says.

But the ugliness wasn’t isolated to the left; it hit the conservative movement in a completely different way.

“Unfortunately, that unity that we felt that day and right after, it really dissipated,” says Allie. “Like this has been the most fractured year for the conservative movement in my adult life.”

She interprets this fracturing as “demonic opposition” to the powerful momentum the conservative movement was experiencing in the initial wake of Charlie’s death.

One of the ways Satan slowed the revival that was sparking, says Allie, is by turning the spotlight on Charlie’s widow, Erika.

“There has been, I think, some of the cruelest mockery of a widow publicly that I have ever seen. Erika has been a target of slander and innuendos for a year now,” she says, highlighting all the ways conservatives criticized the new widow despite the incredibly weighty roles and responsibilities she inherited amid her grieving.

Many of those criticisms, Allie notes, turned into “conspiracy theories” backed by “zero evidence” that led to “all kinds of threats and stalking.”

“[That’s] just the way that Satan works. … He is the accuser. He steals; he kills; he destroys. And so, of course, do you think that he was going to allow a revival to go unchecked? No,” she says.

But God, being infinitely more powerful, has brought much good amid the darkness, Allie claims, reiterating her favorite saying: “God’s eternal plan of redemption is going off without a hitch.”

“It's not that the revival [Charlie’s death sparked] has been completely curtailed. … God's work doesn't always make headlines. It doesn't always go viral,” she says.

Data, however, indicates that the revival was real and had significant impact.

“The American Bible Society's 2026 poll found growth specifically in a population that it calls the ‘movable middle.’ … There was an increase of 9 million people who are open to the message of the Bible even though they're not yet deeply engaged with it,” says Allie.

“I don't know if [that increase is] all because of Charlie's murder,” she says, “but again, the effect that he had, all of the videos that he had that went viral, and just the ripple effect of people knowing more about him and the mission that he was on, I do think, sparked an interest.”

Allie then points to a 2026 Gallup poll showing young men’s religious attendance up seven points, with the share who say religion is “very important” rising from 28% to 42%.

“Again, I don't know if that's all Charlie Kirk, but I do know that that was his mission field, was young men, and that he had a recalibrated interest in talking about the Bible and talking about theology, and I do think that he had a huge effect,” she says.

Another thing that has emerged since Charlie’s death, notes Allie, is the looming question of who will fill the gaping hole he left.

Her answer is “no one.” Charlie, she explains, was an anomaly, the likes of which this generation has never seen before.

She highlights how he was a “sophisticated political operator” who “had the ability to affect all kinds of world leaders through his powers of persuasion,” an “incredible debater,” an “extremely good speaker,” a successful “broadcaster,” a "theologian," and an “apologist.”

“I don’t know anyone else who is all of those things,” she says.

“No one's going to replace Charlie. … It's going to take a lot of people to try to fill in the gaps, and so far, that just hasn't happened,” she emphasizes.

The best thing anyone can do, Allie argues, is “do what they were called to do, “let the Lord take care of the rest,” and “just let Charlie stand alone.”

To hear more of Allie’s reflection and commentary on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.