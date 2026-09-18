CNN says Trump press ban is illegal — then the Trump team THROWS DOWN fiery response

CNN decried the president banning the cable news network from the White House, and the Trump team responded with a crushing reply.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he was banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, prompting a defiant response from CNN.

'The public deserves to hear about its government from independent voices, not just its leader’s loyalists and allies.'

"CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting," read the statement from CNN.

"We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government," the network added. "Should the ban which President Trump threatened go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally protected right."

The official White House rapid response team fired right back with a list of hoaxes perpetrated allegedly by the CNN network.

Among those were the Jussie Smollett case, the NASCAR noose hoax, and the Russia collusion hoax.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression objected to the ban in an official statement.

"When the White House opens its doors to the press, it must comply with the First Amendment," read the statement.

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White House rapid response team X account

"The president is as free as any other person to criticize media coverage. But he can’t ban outlets from the White House just because he doesn’t like their reporting or commentary," they added.

"Press credentials aren’t a reward for loyalty to the government. A free, even adversarial, press is a sign of our country’s strength. The public deserves to hear about its government from independent voices, not just its leader’s loyalists and allies."

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