Last year a concealed-carrying garbage truck driver opened fire on 2 robbers, killing 1. The survivor just learned his fate.

Blaze News reported last year about a concealed-carrying garbage truck driver who turned the tables on a pair of would-be robbers in Chicago, fatally shooting one of them and wounding the other.

Chicago police told WLS-TV the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Jan. 31, 2025, just steps away from a high school in the Homan Square neighborhood on the city's West Side.

'The garbage collector disposing of more than just regular trash.'

The station, citing police, said a 28-year-old man garbage truck driver was outside in the 900 block of South Homan Avenue when two males approached him, showed a gun, and announced a robbery.

CWB Chicago reported that Aaron White and Kenneth Elliott approached the garbage truck driver near the back of his truck in an alley next to DRW College Prep — and the outlet said it obtained surveillance video showing what went down.

Elliott, 42, confronted the sanitation worker while White approached with a gun, CWB Chicago said, citing prosecutors and the video. The victim in the video appears to push White’s gun away with his forearm while struggling with Elliott, the outlet said.

The pair most definitely picked the wrong victim.

Police told WLS the victim had a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card and Concealed Carry License — and put it to use.

Because when White extended the gun again, the victim fired at least three shots, striking White, who fell to the ground, CWB Chicago reported, adding that Elliott continued fighting the victim and wrapping his arms around him.

But the victim fired additional shots until Elliott fell to the ground as well, the outlet said, adding that the video ends with the victim leaving the scene.

RELATED: Armed thug tries to rob victim pumping gas. But perp chooses the wrong victim to violate.

Chicago police officers found White lying near the school with a gunshot wound to his neck, CWB Chicago said, adding that his arrest report indicated that he was still conscious and told officers he was lying on a gun. An officer rolled White over and secured the gun, the outlet noted.

WLS said the 42-year-old suspect — whom CWB Chicago identified as Elliott — was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

CWB Chicago added that according to court records, White pleaded guilty Monday to attempted armed robbery with a firearm — and Judge Domenica Stephenson sentenced him to eight years in prison.

"The garbage collector disposing of more than just regular trash," one commenter on the above news video stated. "Helping rid us of the two-legged garbage."

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