Concealed-carrying garbage truck driver turns the tables on wannabe armed robbers — 1 of whom pays ultimate price

A concealed-carrying garbage truck driver turned the tables late last month on a pair of would-be armed robbers in Chicago, fatally shooting one of them and wounding the other, police said.

Chicago police told WLS-TV the shoot-out occurred around 5:15 a.m. Jan. 31, just steps away from a high school in the Homan Square neighborhood on the city's West Side.

'Another reason why everyone should carry.'

The station, citing police, said a 28-year-old man working as a garbage truck driver was outside in the 900 block of South Homan Avenue when two males approached him, showed a gun, and announced a robbery.

But it seems the pair chose unwisely.

Police told WLS the suspects and the victim — who has a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card and Concealed Carry License — engaged in a shoot-out.

One of the suspects, 42, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, the station reported.

The other suspect, 20, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, WLS noted.

The victim was take to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition for an evaluation, the station said.

WLS reported that the garbage truck belongs to Flood Brothers Disposal and that the station wasn't able to reach the owners for comment on the morning of Jan. 31.

Police recovered two weapons from the scene, the station said, adding that Area Four detectives are investigating.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

How are people reacting?

A number of video commenters were decidedly in the victim's corner:

"This is how you do it, Democrats!" one commenter said. "Watch and learn."

"The garbage collector disposing of more than just regular trash," another user stated. "Helping rid us of the two-legged garbage."

"Self-Defense 101," another commenter declared.

"Another reason why everyone should carry," another user wrote.

"I hope he doesn't get fired," another commenter noted. "It's not his fault he had to defend himself."

