279,000+ Indians are approved for H-1B visas in US each year — no other nationality is even close

The vast majority of approved H-1B beneficiaries since 2022 are from India, government data shows.

Although the Trump administration is pumping the brakes on the tech-heavy visa program with a new executive order, there are still city-sized numbers of Indian workers getting new visas each year.

A whopping 77,673 Indians were approved for initial employment in 2022.

Between 2022 and 2025, official government data shows a shocking number of visas were approved for Indian workers.

In fiscal year 2022, that number was 320,791, according to numbers from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. For 2023, the number decreased to 279,386. But for 2024, the number went back up to 283,397, before stagnating at 283, 772 for 2025.

As well, Indian nationals represent the vast majority of H-1B recipients, accounting for at least 70% of beneficiaries each year: almost 73% in 2022, over 72% in 2023, 71% in 2024, and approximately 70% in 2025.

Chinese people represent the second-most H-1B approvals in each year, but only account for between 11.7% and 12.5% of the total. Canada and the Philippines are the next-highest contributors, but their share is just over 1% each.

RELATED: ‘He got afraid’: Former employee of alleged H-1B fraudster reveals what happened after Sara Gonzales exposé

Our message to corporate America is simple: We’re not going to let you lay off American workers so you can replace them with cheap foreign labor.https://t.co/Ct7CGfaGDp

— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2026

While these numbers include both extensions and new approvals, the number of Indians acquiring initial employment in the U.S. each year is still staggering and makes up the majority of foreign workers.

A whopping 77,673 Indians were approved for initial employment in 2022, representing almost 59% of all initial H-1B visas. Chinese workers were second at just under 19,000 or 14.3%

Initial employment visas were given to almost 69,000 Indians in 2023 (57.9% of total), while more than 80,000 received approval for initial employment in 2024 (57% of total).

To the Trump administration's credit, the number dropped to 57,747 in 2025, a 50% share.

In terms of gender, from 2022 to 2024, the vast majority of Indian workers getting visa approvals were men. Each year the share of Indian men getting H-1Bs was at least 75%; the 2025 data did not report on the gender split.

RELATED: ‘He got afraid’: Former employee of alleged H-1B fraudster reveals what happened after Sara Gonzales exposé

David McNew/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance recently echoed the administration's position on H-1B visas, saying that the White House was not going to let corporate America "lay off American workers so you can replace them with cheap foreign labor."

Vance linked to a fact sheet that boasted some of the administration's accomplishments and intentions when it came to the program and the job market.

The Trump administration stated that it wanted to improve interagency coordination and enhance "scrutiny of H-1B visa applications."

The document touted the renewal of a $100,000 fee for "certain alien H-1B visa applications," which it said had reduced IT outsourcing by the largest firms by 92%.

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