Friends honor everyone's favorite TV principal: Mr. Belding of 'Saved by the Bell'

Friends and fans alike have rushed to honor the man they knew as Richard Belding, the principal on the hit 1990s teen sitcom "Saved by the Bell."

Actor Dennis Haskins, best known for playing Mr. Belding from "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" in 1988 all the way through "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" in 2000, passed away on Sunday in Burbank, California. He was 75 and had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the past eight years, the New York Times reported.

'Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him.'

Fellow "SBTB" cast members took to social media to remember their friend.

Mario Lopez, who played handsome jock A.C. Slater, wrote:

Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him — and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family.

Lark Voorhies, who played social butterfly and fashionista Lisa Turtle, said:

Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply. We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart. I am truly heartbroken by his passing and will miss his warmth and laughter more than words can say. Rest in peace Dennis, you will always hold a special place in my heart.

Dustin Diamond, who played nerd Samuel "Screech" Powers, preceded Haskins in death. Diamond died of lung cancer in 2021.

RELATED: 'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

"SBTB" alumni are not the only ones grieving the loss of Haskins.

Longtime Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando called Haskins a "dear friend" of 30 years. "He was a wonderful soul, and like so many actors on shows of that kind busting his chops to remain a working actor, but having been in such a strong role as Principal it wasn’t easy," Brando recalled.

"Just a charming man with. Huge heart."

TV nostalgia X account Blaze Binges shared an endearing clip of Haskins from the show, claiming, "Saved by the Bell was sacred in my house."

Another fan wrote: "To say 'Saved By the Bell' was a big part of my childhood would be an understatement. Rest peacefully, Dennis Haskins. And thank you."

Reports indicate that Haskins was as friendly and charming in real life as his on-screen persona, Mr. Belding. According to the NYT, he grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, got married and divorced, and eventually made his way to Burbank.

Kimberly Snow, once a bartender where Haskins was a regular, eventually became his caretaker. "A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t," Snow recalled of Dimples Karaoke, now closed.

"He just loved the place and its people."

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