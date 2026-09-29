Vance: Talarico wears Christianity as a 'skin suit' — and it reveals more than just contempt

Vice President JD Vance believes "woke is dead," and he thinks recent conduct from Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico demonstrates the point.

In an episode of conservative Vince Coglianese's podcast that aired on Tuesday, Vance sorted through white and black pills pertaining to the midterm election, which is now only five weeks away.

'Democrats are literally running away.'

Vance acknowledged the recent rightist doom-saying about the election, boosted in part by recent polls indicating that the Democrats have a serious edge in multiple races. However, the vice president emphasized that the country "is not going to be saved by what Thomas Paine would have called sunshine patriots."

"You have got to get in there and win these races and make it possible for Republicans to deny a bunch of crazy communists from having positions of power in the United States of America," said Vance. "It's just that simple."

Vance further suggested that the situation may not be as bleak for Republicans as some think, recalling polls from fall of 2024 that indicated that then-Vice President Kamala Harris was going to trounce President Donald Trump and that the Democrats were going to maintain control of the U.S. Senate.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll published in late September 2024, Harris led Trump 47% to 40%, while an NBC News national poll showed Harris leading Trump 49% to 44%. Trump ultimately defeated Harris in a landslide, securing the popular vote and 86 more Electoral College votes than the Democrat.

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘We all got in by lying’: Hidden camera shows Talarico’s pastor rejecting Christ’s virgin birth, other foundational Christian beliefs

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While optimistic that the pollsters may be wrong again, Vance noted there are nevertheless "headwinds" and that seldom does a party that controls the House, the Senate, and the White House maintain its trifecta through the midterm election.

"It almost never happens, but this is very different," said Vance. "Number one, we have a very unique president. Number two, we have a bunch of crazy people running on the other side — yes, people who are promising not to lower your prices or to make your life better. They're promising to trans your kids and steal all your property. Like, that is not what the American people want out of their government."

On the topic of the "lunatics" Republicans must work to deny power, two Democratic names came up: Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, and Talarico, who is running against Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Coglianese noted that "Talafreako" appears to be "spending all of his time running away from every insane position he's ever expressed around with a camera" and referenced recently published undercover footage revealing the radicalism and heresy at the Democrat's church in Austin, Texas.

"This is what I think a particular type of hyper-progressive does to Christianity," said Vance. "They don't actually believe in the Resurrection. They don't believe that Jesus died as an atonement for human sin. What they believe is that Christianity can possibly be a useful tool to acquire political power. So they strip your religion of all of its meaning, of all of its truth, and wear it as a skin suit — and they try to trick people into voting for them."

"That's what Talafreako is fundamentally engaged in," added Vance.

The vice president once again identified a silver lining: Whereas Talarico was previously proud of his theological, economic, and moral radicalism, now when "you turn on the TV ... you would think James Talarico is basically a Republican, maybe a moderate Republican — but you would have no idea if you're just a normal Texas voter watching his advertising who this guy is."

Although Talarico's election-time moderation could be read as naked opportunism and deceit, Vance suggested instead that it means "we've won the argument."

"When you've won the argument so thoroughly that the other side is pretending they agree with you on the issues just to get elected, the result is not the black pill," said the vice president.

"The reason I'm super optimistic about just the nature of the country long-term is we have won the argument. Woke is dead. The Democrats are literally running away from things that they said two years ago in an effort to gain political power. That's cynical. It's ridiculous. But the fact that we won the argument is a very good first step."

Talarico — who had a five-point lead over Paxton in a September Texas Public Opinion Research poll and was tied with Paxton in the new Republican-sponsored Stratus Intelligence poll — recently walked back his previous claims that there are six genders and that "God is nonbinary," as well as his support for male transvestites playing in girls' sports.

A lesbian chaplain at Talarico's church in Austin was recently shown in undercover footage claiming that while Talarico has publicly pivoted about God being "nonbinary," "he'll change his tune back to where he was" if elected.

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