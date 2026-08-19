First domino to fall? Fauci's 'consigliere' pleads GUILTY to role in COVID cover-up

David Morens, a longtime acolyte of Anthony Fauci, has pleaded guilty to his role in the attempted cover-up of federal records pertaining to the origin of the COVID-19 virus and to a clandestine initiative to restore U.S. funding to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology via disgraced British zoologist Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, according to the Department of Justice.

"This is potentially the watershed moment in seeking long overdue and morally required accountability for perhaps the biggest travesty ever foisted upon the American people," stated BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

'Fauci and Morens were on a radical mission to remake America.'

Morens served as senior adviser to Fauci in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022. In April, he was indicted and charged with conspiracy, destruction of records in federal investigation, and concealment of records.

Under the deal he ultimately struck with federal prosecutors, Morens pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit offenses and to defraud the United States. He now faces up to five years in prison.

"Morens obstructed the Oversight Project's investigation and pled guilty to it today," Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, told Blaze News. "I hope this serves as a lesson to other bureaucrats that it is our government and we pay them to work there and for us. It's our information, and they should never hide it from us."

Morens' attorney, Tim Belevetz, said in a statement to Blaze News, "By pleading guilty today, Dr. Morens has taken responsibility for what he did, and he will continue to do so."

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David Morens. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While speculation abounds, it remains unclear whether Morens has agreed to testify against the unnamed co-conspirators in his case.

FBI Director Kash Patel noted, however, that "this FBI investigation remains ongoing."

Over concerns that COVID had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where dangerous gain-of-function experiments were conducted on coronaviruses, the National Institutes of Health terminated in 2020 a grant to EcoHealth Alliance titled "Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence," which EcoHealth Alliance had subawarded to the WIV.

'There will be no "there" there.'

The Justice Department noted on the basis of Morens' guilty plea that after the grant was terminated, Morens and "Co-Conspirator 2" helped "Co-Conspirator 1" restore the grant "and counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab."

Context appears to indicate that "Co-Conspirator 1" in this case is Daszak.

For starters, the DOJ noted that the NIH terminated "Co-Conspirator 1's" grant and named the grant, which documents show was received by Daszak's now-defunct company, EcoHealth Alliance. The DOJ noted further that Co-Conspirator 1 made the subaward to the WIV, which his company had done. Furthermore, Daszak's name repeatedly comes up in the Morens emails previously released by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which show them discussing ways to hide their communications from public view.

Politico identified "Co-Conspirator 2" as Gerald Keusch, a former director of NIH's Fogarty International Center who now works with the NIAD lab at Boston University.

Neither Daszak nor Keusch has been charged with a crime in this case, and neither responded to Blaze News' request for comment.

"In anticipation that their communications would be requested through FOIA Requests, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, and Co-Conspirator 2 agreed in writing to intentionally hide their communications from public view by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account," said the DOJ.

Emails previously published by the subcommittee highlight the intentional nature of Morens' evasiveness.

In an April 21, 2021, email to Daszak, Morens wrote, for instance: "I forgot to say there is no worry about FOIAs. I can either send stuff to Tony [Fauci] on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work or at his house. He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble."

In a May 13, 2021, email to Keusch with Daszak CC-ed, Morens referred to "our 'secret' back channel."

In another email to Keusch dated Nov. 19, 2021, Morens wrote, "BOTH my gmail and phone calls are now safe. Text is NOT, as it can be FOIA'd, as can my govt email. So you and Peter and others should be able to email me on gmail only."

Morens allegedly even sought the help of the NIH FOIA office for instruction on how to delete federal records.

"I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear after i am foia'd but before the search starts, so I think we are all safe," he wrote in a Feb. 24, 2021, email. "Plus i deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail."

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Disgraced zoologist Peter Daszak. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Justice Department noted that "the co-conspirators used Morens’s personal Gmail account to exchange non-public NIH information; correspond about their efforts to influence NIH to fund Company 1; exchange edits to drafts of letters addressed to NIH leadership for Company 1 and Co-Conspirator 1; and 'back-channel' information to Senior NIAID Official 1."

In addition to admitting to his efforts to keep Americans in the dark about federal employees' damning discussions, Morens admitted to conspiring with "Co-Conspirator 1" to pay illegal gratuities.

"Co-Conspirator 1" is alleged to have said that he would treat Morens to meals at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world and gifted him wine for his "behind-the-scenes shenanigans" and even arranged for its delivery.

'Fauci and Morens were on a radical mission to remake America.'

Morens' guilty plea has inspired hope that Fauci might soon similarly be visited by consequence.

"Despite Anthony Fauci’s attempts to distance himself, David Morens was Fauci’s trusted consigliere and fixer for some 30 years," Matt Kibbe, the host of BlazeTV's docuseries "The Coverup," told Blaze News. "They had coauthored over 40 articles together, including this Orwellian nugget from November 2020 in the academic journal Cell: 'Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve: rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence.'"

"Fauci and Morens were on a radical mission to remake America, mad scientists who viewed the rest of us all as caged beagles in their laboratory," continued Kibbe. "But then they got caught, and Morens’ guilty plea gives me new hope that justice will find Fauci as well. Much more receipts on Morens and Fauci in my series 'The Coverup,' particularly Episode 2 featuring Rand Paul."

Dr. Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University told Blaze News, "Morens' guilty plea is an important first step in holding accountable the malfeasant U.S. officials who funded the reckless gain-of-function research in Wuhan that caused COVID and who then defrauded the global public about the origin of COVID."

"It seems possible, even likely, that Morens was 'flipped' and that Morens' guilty plea is the product of a plea bargain in which Morens has agreed to testify against Fauci, Daszak, Keusch, and others," continued Ebright.

Justin Goodman, the senior vice president of the White Coat Waste Project, told Blaze News that Morens' guilty plea, Fauci's recent contempt vote, and other recent steps toward accountability "are signs that knives are finally out for the conniving animal experimenters who caused and covered up a likely lab leak in Wuhan. Hopefully more heads will roll."

Fauci's legal representative and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland did not respond to Blaze News' requests for comment.

"The COVID cartel has one less member," wrote Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R). "Accountability has begun, and much more needs to follow."

Editor's note: Mike Howell is a contributor to Blaze News.



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