Fauci was apparently warned to save '$$' to tackle vaccine fallout: 'Will come back to bite you'

Anthony Fauci and other health officials who told Americans the COVID-19 vaccines were "safe and effective" had suspicions to the contrary, a new document drop from Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Rand Paul (Ky.) appears to show.

A newly released email from May 2021 seemingly reveals that the head of the Food and Drug Administration was so concerned about the novel mRNA vaccines that she advised Fauci and then-National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins to create a contingency fund to deal with the fallout from them.

'We cannot ignore her.'

During the pandemic, Fauci was the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases director and the face of America's mass vaccination campaign. He routinely emphasized the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and made a point of expressing his "extreme confidence" in the science behind them.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we can have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic," he said during his televised vaccination ceremony in December 2020.

Behind closed doors, however, he had his doubts.

The immunologist privately highlighted, for instance, a potential association between vaccination and miscarriage in a Jan. 25, 2021, text exchange with the surgeon general and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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"I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of," Fauci told Vivek Murthy and then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester."

Fauci — who was made aware later that day that initial pregnancy studies avoided "vaccination in first trimester due to possible fever and higher rates of miscarriage in first trimester" — stated publicly just days later that the data pertaining to vaccination among pregnant women "so far has no red flags."

Private concerns were not limited to the vaccine's impact on pregnant mothers and their unborn babies.

On Sunday, Sen. Johnson, chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, published a May 27, 2021, email sent by then-acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock to Fauci and then-NIH Director Collins regarding the perceived need to begin squirreling away scientific research funds to later investigate vaccine side effects.

"I have been contacted by a number of people who have experienced adverse events post COVID-19 vaccination (from all three of the current vaccines)," wrote Woodcock. "Many are healthcare professionals, some of whom I know. The symptoms do not fit together into a distinctive syndrome and most are not easily quantifiable or evaluated with standard laboratory testing."

While cognizant that "during mass vaccination you will get a lot pf psychological reactions," Woodcock was nevertheless sensitive to complaints among apparent vaccine casualties that "no one takes them seriously, no one knows how to treat them" and that there had been "no effort to study this."

By the time the FDA commissioner sent this email, VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, had already received reports of 8,650 deaths associated with the COVID injection, with 39% of those deaths taking place within two days of injection, noted Johnson's office.

After casting doubt on the ability of VAERS to detect the full spectrum of side-effect cases, Woodcock stated in the email: "I think it would be worthwhile to do a study and evaluate a cohort of these individuals" who allegedly experienced "adverse events" after receiving the vaccine.

"But of course $$ need to be made available, and you would need an investigator who is interested in 'medical mysteries,'" wrote Woodcock. "I doubt the industry would support, for obvious reasons. But my experience is, that if you let a problem fester, then it will come back to bite you later and you are not prepared."

Fauci subsequently told Collins, "We cannot ignore her. We should probably bring in CDC and see what Rochelle thinks."

Johnson's office noted that based on the information reviewed to date, it's unclear whether Walensky was ever consulted.

Blaze News did not immediately receive a response from the CDC, the FDA, or an attorney representing Fauci. Woodcock could not be reached for comment.

Roughly three months after Woodcock echoed the complaints of apparent vaccine casualties, she celebrated the FDA's first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, which had previously been made available as a result of the agency's Emergency Use Authorization authority.

"While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," Woodcock stated at the time.

Johnson expressed outrage over the newly released email, writing, "Why wasn’t the public alerted to their concerns? Why did they continue to push and mandate the COVID shot? Why weren’t Americans allowed fully informed consent?"

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