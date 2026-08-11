Trump spares kids from being Big Pharma's pin cushions — and the 'experts' are FURIOUS

President Donald Trump has decided that the U.S. should no longer be a "global outlier" in how many jabs it foists on kids, and medical establishmentarians are not happy about it.

Dropping a few jabs

When Trump took office for the second time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all American children get vaccines for 18 diseases, sticking them with more than twice as many doses as their European counterparts were receiving.

'What this does is it restores ... autonomy of families and parents.'

In December, the president tasked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and then-acting CDC Director Jim O'Neill with reviewing the best practices from other first-world countries for core childhood vaccination recommendations along with scientific evidence that informs those practices.

After conducting a comprehensive scientific assessment and concluding that the U.S. was indeed a global outlier, the CDC reduced its list to 11 diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis (whooping cough), Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal conjugate, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, human papillomavirus, and chickenpox.

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JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

The agency recommended numerous other vaccines either for "high-risk groups" or on an individual basis.

Trump stated after the embrace of the new vaccine schedule on Jan. 5, "Effective today, America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children."

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups, which had sued the administration in July 2025 over its termination of COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women, amended their complaint in January to incorporate a legal challenge to the immunization schedule updates.

On March 16, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy — a Boston-area Biden appointee who previously barred the Trump administration from swiftly deporting illegal aliens — obliged the plaintiffs and blocked the administration's revision of the CDC's vaccine.

Litigation in the case is ongoing.

The order

On Monday, Trump issued an executive order reaffirming that "it is the policy of the United States that the core childhood vaccine recommendations should be aligned with scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries while preserving access to vaccines currently available to Americans."

The order:

reinforces the vaccination recommendations adopted by the CDC earlier this year;

recommends splitting up the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine into three separate single-disease shots once such vaccines are domestically available;

advises states and territories to update their relevant laws and regulations pertaining to immunization requirements — especially for school enrollment and attendance — where necessary; and

recommends that "all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits."

Trump's order also tasks Attorney General Todd Blanche with challenging state laws that conflict with state and federal statutory obligations "related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law."

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HHS Secretary Kennedy lauded Trump for taking this step and pledged at the signing ceremony, "We will preserve access to vaccines, strengthen safety monitoring, expand research, give doctors and parents better information, and restore informed consent and parental choice to their rightful place in American medicine."

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, said, "What this does is it restores ... autonomy of families and parents to make good decisions for their kids. It allows and continues to emphasize the importance of science in the recommendations about vaccines, and fundamentally restores a sort of healthy relationship between public health and parents."

Outrage from the usual suspects

Andrew Racine, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, was among those who lashed out over Trump's executive order.

'Vaccines DO NOT cause autism.'

"Today's executive order on vaccines is not only disheartening but dangerous," said Racine Monday. "Instead of ensuring every family can access life-saving vaccines for measles, influenza, RSV and more, federal leaders are once again spreading misleading claims."

After claiming that there "is not new evidence to justify significant changes to childhood immunization guidance," Racine downplayed the possibility of a link between vaccines and autism, and he expressed concern that some people may now "doubt the importance of vaccines."

Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said in a statement obtained by WTOP News, "If it wasn’t such a serious affront to the health of Americans and their children, it would be laughable."

Benjamin claimed that breaking up immunizations into individual visits as opposed to loading kids with multiple vaccines all at once "creates more of a burden for parents, and more discomfort for kids."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, the anti-Trump Louisiana Republican who lost his re-election bid but who still chairs the Senate Health Committee, joined the chorus of concern-mongers, stating, "I’m a doctor. This executive order is wrong. The President does not have the expertise to make these changes. Vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines DO NOT cause autism."

"Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe," added Cassidy.

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