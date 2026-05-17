Anti-Trump Republican senator HUMILIATED in primary

A Republican U.S. senator who made an enemy of President Donald Trump has just been put out to political pasture.

Saturday was Primary Election Day in Louisiana, and Republicans in Louisiana have spoken: They do not want Sen. Bill Cassidy to serve a third term.

'It’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!'

With 99% of the vote tallied, Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.), endorsed by Trump, led with 44.8% of the vote, followed by Treasurer John Fleming with 28.3% of the vote. Letlow and Fleming will face off in a runoff on June 27.

"THANK YOU, LOUISIANA! Louisiana made it clear tonight: we are ready for strong conservative leadership that will stand with President Trump and never waver," Letlow posted to X on Saturday night.

"WE WILL WIN THIS ELECTION FOR THE PEOPLE OF LOUISIANA," Fleming pledged early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Cassidy came in a distant third at just 24.8%.

"When you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to. But you don’t pout, you don’t whine, you don’t claim the election was stolen, you don’t find a reason, you don’t manufacture some excuse," Cassidy said after the race was called.

"You thank the voters for the privilege of representing the state or the country for as long as you’ve had that privilege, and that’s what I’m doing right now."

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Cassidy likely saw his defeat coming. Since at least February, polls from Quantas Insights, Emerson College, and American Pulse have had Cassidy trailing both Letlow and Fleming by several points.

Cassidy's fractured relationship with Trump likely played a key role.

In November 2020, Cassidy coasted to re-election, partially on a "Complete and Total Endorsement" from Trump. However, just three months later, in February 2021, Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators to convict Trump on articles of impeachment related to January 6.

Much has changed in the state and the country since that pivotal vote five years ago — and not in Cassidy's favor.

For one thing, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, a strong ally of President Trump, was elected in November 2023 and signed a law to implement closed primary elections in Louisiana, beginning in 2026. Previously, Cassidy, who supported Michael Dukakis in 1988 and who once donated to Democrats like former Sen. Mary Landrieu (La.) and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, could rely on Democrat voters to help him in the Republican primary.

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Then in November 2024, Trump was elected to a second term as president, collecting all eight of Louisiana's electoral votes after carrying 60% of the vote there.

And like the elephant on the Republican Party logo, Trump never forgets.

As far back as October 2023 and all the way up until Primary Election Day, Trump has been railing against Cassidy on social media, calling him "wacky," "incompetent," "A TOTAL FLAKE," and "a very disloyal person."

Late Saturday night, Trump reveled in Cassidy's ouster: "Bill Cassidy, after falsely using his 'relationship' with me during his political career, and winning Elections because of it, voted to impeach me on preposterous charges that were fake then, and now, are criminally insane! His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!"

Since Trump's return to the Oval Office, Cassidy has made at least one significant overture to Trump, casting the deciding vote in favor of Robert F. Kennedy as health and human services secretary. The senator took heat for that vote, especially considering his background as a physician and his long-standing support of vaccines in general.

That vote was apparently not enough.

Now, the winner of the runoff between Letlow and Fleming will face the winner of the Democrat runoff between Jamie Davis and Gary Crockett in November.

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