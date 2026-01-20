Trump-backed Republican launches bid to challenge GOP Senate incumbent

Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana officially launched her campaign to oust Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) just days after securing an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Trump came out in support of Letlow on Saturday, calling her a "Big Star" who would embrace the MAGA agenda. Although Republican operatives like the National Republican Senatorial Committee customarily endorse the incumbent, Cassidy's controversial votes may have cost him the support of the president.

'I am confident I will win.'

"I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and trust," Letlow said in a post on X. "My mission is clear: to ensure the nation our children inherit is safer and stronger."

"This United States Senate seat belongs to the people of Louisiana, because we deserve conservative leadership that will not waver."

While the race is shaping up to be a contested Republican primary, the NRSC is letting the chips fall where they may.

The Senate Republicans' campaign arm is holding off from spending money on Cassidy, whom the NRSC endorsed, because "Louisiana will be won by a Republican regardless" and because the group doesn't want to oppose the president, according to a source familiar with the NRSC's decision-making.

Notably, Cassidy was one of the few Republicans who voted to go forward with Trump's second impeachment trial in 2021, later voting to convict the president. Despite this, Cassidy remains confident about his race.

"I'm proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana," Cassidy said after Trump endorsed Letlow. "If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win."

