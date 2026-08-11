Laser eyes couldn't save America’s weirdest congressman: ‘He is not a real person’

Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar’s political career took a major hit when voters rejected him in favor of a democratic socialist — but it’s not a loss that was hard to see coming.

In a campaign video posted to social media by Shri himself, he’s standing in downtown Detroit wearing bright red sneakers, shorts, and a black shirt with a photo of himself on it with red laser eyes.

“I’m meeting people asking them to make sure they vote on August 4 in the primary election. I’m asking for your vote so I can continue fighting the Trump administration, continue fighting their corruption and their lawlessness,” Thanedar said in his thick accent.

“He is not a real person,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“He’s like, ‘What do the people in downtown Detroit wear?’ And he’s like, ‘I know,' except the shirt is just him with laser beams coming out of his eyes, and it says ‘Shri,’ which I just don’t think is relatable,” she adds.

And interviews that have surfaced of Shri didn’t help his case.



“What are the five Grosse Pointe cities?” an interviewer asked Shri.

“Look, I’m not here to answer a quiz. I’m here to say that I’m going to fight for the people of Detroit,” he said, before the interviewer rattled off the five cities.

The interviewer then called Shri out for abandoning beagles and leaving them “to die in their cages at your pharmaceutical testing.”

“I love animals,” Shri responded.

“I mean, some of them died under my neglect, but other than the ones that I killed, I love animals,” Gonzales mocks.

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