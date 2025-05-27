HHS scraps COVID vaccine schedule for children and pregnant women: 'It's common sense, and it's good science'

The Health and Human Services Department announced Tuesday that the COVID vaccine will be dropped from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended vaccine schedule for healthy pregnant women and children.

By amending the vaccine schedule, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is combatting the residual COVID hysteria from former President Joe Biden's administration. Kennedy made the highly anticipated announcement alongside Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Martin Makary, who serves as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy said.

'We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again.'

RFK JR: “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule. We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”



"Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data, to support the repeat booster strategy in children," Kennedy said.

"That ends today," Bhattacharya added. "It's common sense, and it's good science."

Prior to the announcement, the CDC recommended the COVID vaccine to any person over 6 months old, particularly people over the age of 65, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and women planning to conceive.

Despite the CDC's previous recommendations, several studies and medical professionals have indicated that the COVID vaccines are not as effective or as necessary as they were originally made out to be. Some even noted a range of adverse effects on children and pregnant women.

"There's no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children," Makary said.

"The data overwhelmingly shows that healthy Americans are more likely to be harmed by the COVID jab than the virus itself," Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered, told Blaze News. "Previously healthy children were buried by their parents because Anthony Fauci prioritized Big Pharma profit over American lives. Finally, we have an administration willing to prioritize health outcomes over profit margins."

This is just the latest effort from President Donald Trump's administration to restore faith in American institutions, especially when it comes to health. Just last week, Kennedy released his highly anticipated MAHA report, which shed light on potential root causes for chronic health issues like chemical exposure, ultra-processed foods, and over-medicalization of children.

"We're now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again," Kennedy said.

Editor's Note: This article was updated to include a statement from Sara Gonzales.

