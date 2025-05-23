RFK's highly anticipated MAHA report paints dark picture of America's health crisis

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released his 68-page MAHA Commission report detailing the dark reality of America's health and how to fix it.

Kennedy's report highlights root causes of chronic diseases, obesity, autoimmune conditions, and behavior disorders in children. The report points to multiple culprits, including ultra-processed foods, exposure to chemicals like pesticides, and lack of exercise, as well as "overmedicalization." Underlying all of these issues, the report notes that corporate influence in medicine and health care has been one of the driving forces that has led to all of these problems.

"To turn the tide and better protect our children, the United States must act decisively," the report reads. "During this administration, we will begin reversing the childhood chronic disease crisis by confronting its root causes — not just its symptoms. This means pursuing truth, embracing science, and enacting pro-growth policies and innovations to restore children’s health. Today’s children are tomorrow’s workforce, caregivers, and leaders — we can no longer afford to ignore this crisis."

'This strategic realignment will ensure that all Americans — today and in the future — live longer, healthier lives.'

"After a century of costly and ineffective approaches, the federal government will lead a coordinated transformation of our food, health, and scientific systems," the report reads. "This strategic realignment will ensure that all Americans — today and in the future — live longer, healthier lives, supported by systems that prioritize prevention, well-being, and resilience."



The MAHA Commission, which was established by one of President Donald Trump's executive orders, was tasked with investigating the drivers of America's health epidemic.

The report found that as much as 70% of foods children consume contain ultra-processed ingredients and concluded that scientific funding for pharmaceutical, chemical, and food companies has contributed to rising chronic diseases.

Additionally, the report found that there's been a 1,400% increase in prescriptions for antidepressants in American children from 1987 to 2014, also known as "overmedicalization." The report also questioned the current childhood vaccine protocol and said that vaccines would benefit from a "more rigorous clinical trial" design.

To address the many failures that have affected American children's health, the report also put forward a "gold standard" research initiative that includes nutrition trials, drug safety research, and large-scale lifestyle interventions.

"Some of the steps to implement these research initiatives are already underway and others will begin this in the near future," the report reads. "In parallel, the MAHA Commission will immediately begin working on developing the strategy to make our children healthy again — due in August 2025. We invite all of America, especially the private sector and academia, to be part of the solution."

