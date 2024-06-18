Kansas sues Pfizer for claiming its vaccine was 'safe and effective'

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) announced Monday that the Sunflower State is suing Pfizer for "misleading claims it made related to the COVID vaccine."

Kobach noted at a press conference in Topeka that "Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans need the truth."

"Pfizer misled the public that it had a 'safe and effective' COVID-19 vaccine," claims the lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Thomas County, Kansas. "Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew is COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public."

'Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth.'

The complaint further alleges the pharma giant:

glossed over the waning efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as well as its ineffectiveness against variants and the absence of evidence it curbed transmission;

"used FOIA denial and delay to conceal critical data relating to the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine";

"used an extended study timeline to conceal critical data relating to the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine";

used confidentiality agreements to hide the possible dangers and ineffectiveness of the jab;

covered its tracks by destroying the vaccine control group; and

engaged in a propaganda campaign wherein it omitted critical data about its vaccine, vilified critics, and mischaracterized its profitable product.

While reportedly making roughly $75 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine sales inside a two-year window — selling $57 billion of COVID products in 2022 alone — the lawsuit claims the company "worked to censor speech on social media that questioned Pfizer's claims about its COVID-19 vaccine."

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, for instance, claimed that Scott Gottlieb, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner who became a senior board member of Pfizer, leaned on Twitter in 2021 in an apparent effort to censor criticism of the vaccine. It appears such pressure may have been successful on numerous occasions.

The complaint accuses Pfizer of multiple violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and civil conspiracy.

"Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine's safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission," added the lawsuit.

Pfizer, which has produced over 366 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, told The Hill the case has "no merit."

"We are proud to have developed the COVID-19 vaccine in record time in the midst of a global pandemic and saved countless lives. The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based," said the company.

The lawsuit comes several months after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a similar lawsuit, claiming, "Pfizer intentionally misrepresented the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine and censored persons who threatened to disseminate the truth in order to facilitate fast adoption of the product and expand its commercial opportunity."

The Texas lawsuit moved to a federal court in January.

Kansas' legal action also follows numerous medical admissions and scientific studies confirming the vaccines were not as advertised, as well as a class-action lawsuit against another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer in Britain over injuries and deaths.

Blaze News previously reported that a peer-reviewed multinational study examining data from nearly 100 million people not only affirmed the well-documented link between the COVID-19 vaccines and increased risk of heart conditions but has also highlighted troubling links between the AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and medical conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, brain and spinal cord inflammation, Bell's palsy, and convulsions.

The study, published in the esteemed journal Vaccine, also noted there were "significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses" of Pfizer's BNT162b2 vaccine.

Another peer-reviewed study published Jan. 24 in the Springer Nature Group journal Cureus suggested the COVID-19 vaccines were a rushed product with an "unacceptable harm-to-reward ratio."

