‘Take them at their word’: Islam infiltrating public schools with MOSQUE trips for kids

America’s public schools are increasingly opening their doors to Islamic indoctrination, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is sounding the alarm.

"Islam has come to conquer," she says.

“There is a big shift happening lately where they seem to be targeting children now. Now, even here in the state of Texas,” she continues, pointing out that in Texas a high school was handing out Qurans and candy to children.

“But now, they’re actively shuttling children to mosques to indoctrinate them. Now, thankfully, this was not in Texas. It was in California,” she explains, reading a headline from the New York Post.

“California high school students were given Qurans and encouraged to wear hijabs during class trip to mosque,” the headline reads.

“Now, these kids were taken to the mosque. They were taught that Islam in particular promotes social justice. I wonder if that extends to women ... does that extend to women who get publicly lashed if they don’t wear their hijab properly?” Gonzales asks.

“Something tells me no. How about, does that extend to homosexuals?” she asks again. “Cause I don’t know. To me, the idea of promoting social justice doesn’t mean throwing someone off a rooftop. But maybe that’s just me.”

Female students were encouraged to wear hijabs, and some of the students in attendance were Jewish.

“The parents are now suing the school and the district. This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who’s been paying attention. I’m like shouting from the rooftops about it because there is going to come a point where we’ve reached the breaking point and you can’t put the genie back in the bottle,” Gonzales says.

“We need to take them at their word. They have been preaching about their plans to take over,” she adds.

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