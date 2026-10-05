Glenn Beck: This crisis is tearing families apart — and we need to be honest about it

Families across the country are being ripped apart by estrangement, leaving parents, children, and grandparents grieving loved ones who are still technically alive.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has seen this happen all too often.

“So a couple of days ago, we told you about what was happening in Chicago. These 200 parents get into a room. They have grown children that aren’t speaking to them anymore. And by the time we were off the air, I got to tell you, our inbox looked like that room,” Glenn begins.

One grandmother wrote to Glenn to tell him that she hadn’t seen her 14-year-old granddaughter since April.

“Her and her son were close, but now she’s just a label that she says he picked up someplace else,” Glenn says.

“A listener whose brother actually stood in his front lawn and screamed that he was voting for a pedophile and a rapist. He hasn’t spoken to his brother ever since,” he continues.

“A mom who cut off her oldest son since they had a disagreement. Two years later, he was dead of fentanyl. Now his sister has cut her off,” he adds.

These estrangements, often based on political disagreements, are what Glenn calls “a death with no funeral.”

“Nobody’s bringing a casserole,” he says.

And as we’ve entered an era rife with self-diagnoses of perpetual victimhood, Glenn believes this is getting worse.

“There’s a word that just keeps showing up on both sides of the door and that word is 'narcissist.' Kids now say it about the parents, the parents say it about the kids, then the ex-wives, the bosses, the pastors, the guy who cut you off in traffic,” he explains.

“'Gaslighting' was Webster’s word of the year in 2022. Now add 'toxic,' 'trauma,' 'triggered,' and 'boundaries,'” he says.

“We have built an entire vocabulary for describing what everyone else is doing to us,” he continues, adding, “We are breeding personality disorders.”

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