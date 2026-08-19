Trump dances on grave of impeachment zealot Alexander Vindman's political career

Alexander Vindman, an import from the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic who zealously criticizes President Donald Trump, ran as a Democrat to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate.

Despite his apparent "Election Day survival kit," Vindman's political career did not survive the day Tuesday. He failed miserably in the Democratic primary — and the president has made sure to let everyone know about it.

'The most gratifying loss last night.'

Vindman — a former Kamala Harris booster who served as a star witness in the impeachment inquiry regarding Trump's July 25, 2019, phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — got trounced by Florida state Rep. Angela Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

With over 95% of the votes in, the Associated Press showed Nixon leading Vindman by 56.1% to 43.9%.

"Who would've ever thought that a Jewish refugee would make it to the U.S. Army, to the White House, and to becoming a candidate for the U.S. Senate," Vindman stated after losing. "Only in America is that possible, and it would not have been possible without you, Florida."

"Rep. Nixon ran a strong campaign. I will be standing by her side in the fight against [incumbent Republican Sen.] Ashley Moody. I hope you'll join me," added Vindman.

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Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump noted in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, "The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can’t speak or think properly, and who will go down to certain defeat at the hands of Ashley Moody, a truly Fantastic Senator, from the Great State Florida."

Moody was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21, 2025, after being appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat Marco Rubio vacated to become secretary of state. The president endorsed Moody last summer for her run to return to the U.S. Senate.

Trump noted further: "Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my 'Perfect Call' with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!). It was, indeed, a Perfect Call, and the Dumocrats Fake Impeachment effort massively failed. Vindman should be prosecuted for what he did!"

Vindman, who served as director for European affairs at the U.S. National Security Council from 2018 to 2020, was among the individuals who had their access to classified information yanked last year by then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The anti-Trump critic's loss on Tuesday is all the more humiliating since he raised roughly $16 million in his race and spent over $9 million by the end of last month, while Nixon couldn't even raise $1 million, reported ABC News.

"We did it. We won this primary without taking a dime of corporate PAC money. No corporate checks. No billionaire-funded machine. Just a 100% grassroots campaign powered by people like you," Nixon tweeted.

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