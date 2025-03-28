Tulsi Gabbard revokes classified info access for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, and others

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she had revoked access to classified information for numerous people on the left at the direction of President Donald Trump.

The list included former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris as well as two Republican critics of Trump.

"I have revoked former President Joe Biden’s security clearance, and revoked clearances and access to classified information for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, and Alexander Vindman," said Gabbard in a post on social media.

She said she did so at the behest of the president.

Hill had formerly worked as a deputy assistant on Trump's National Security Council Staff and testified in Congress about Trump's relations with the Russian government in his first term for the impeachment trial.

Vindman resigned as the director of European Affairs for the United States National Security Council in Feb. 2020 and went on to become a vocal critic of the Trump administration. He also testified in the impeachment trial against Trump as a witness to the call between the U.S. president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger were members of Congress who have become Trump critics. They served on the controversial and now-defunct congressional committee investigating the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were also censured by the Republican National Committee in 2022.

After her devastating defeat by Trump in the 2024 election, Harris is reportedly deciding on her next step in her political life. Some suspect she will run for governor of California after Gavin Newsom is termed out of office in 2026.

