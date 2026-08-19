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Fake Texan? James Talarico uses blowtorch and truck for cringe campaign photo op
August 19, 2026
The Senate candidate made yet another attempt to appeal to Texan men.
The Democrats might not be able to define what a man is, but that isn’t stopping them from attempting to appeal to them.
And James Talarico is one of the worst offenders.
After controversy surrounded Talarico’s campaign ad where he was driving a full-sized Dodge Ram 1500 instead of his own midsize Chevy Colorado, he shared yet another video of him doing something manly.
That is, attempting to operate a blowtorch.
In the video, Talarico awkwardly holds the blowtorch before saying, “Hey, not bad for a politician.”
“So transparent that this is what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to show how Texan he is,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”
“He was just holding it. He wasn’t doing anything,” executive producer Keith Malinak laughs.
“And just like right after he declared his campaign to be completely meat free. It was going to be a vegan campaign,” Gray says. “Then they released that picture of him taking a bite out of a rib, a barbecued rib.”
“He didn’t have his pinky up,” Malinak asks, “did he?”
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