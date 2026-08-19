Trans radical reaps the whirlwind for failed Bessent assassination plot

One week after President Donald Trump retook office, a trans-identifying radical marched on the U.S. Capitol with the intention of killing an incoming Cabinet official. That would-be assassin was handed down his sentence on Tuesday.

Ryan Michael English — a 26-year-old man from South Deerfield, Massachusetts, who pretends to be a woman named "Raleigh Jane" — intentionally traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 27, 2025, with the knowledge that that was the day of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's confirmation vote.

'F**k them for pushing us so far.'

English was armed with a folding knife and a pair of Molotov cocktails, each constructed of a 50-milliliter bottle of vodka affixed with gray starter cloths soaked in an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, according to the Justice Department.

In a letter to his roommate that police later found in English's pocket and referenced on Tuesday by the DOJ, the would-be assassin stated, "This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters. I love you. This is awful. Im so sorry. I love u. Please stay alive and heal. you can. you are strong enough. F**k them for pushing us so far. you dont deserve this. Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying."

Fortunately, the transvestite had second thoughts when he reached the Capitol grounds.

According to the affidavit filed by the U.S. Capitol Police in support of the criminal complaint against English, the would-be assassin approached a USCP officer around 3:12 p.m. and stated, "I'd like to turn myself in."

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

English ultimately admitted to traveling to Washington with the intention of killing Bessent and/or burning down the Heritage Foundation.

English pleaded guilty on March 26 to one count of unlawful receipt, possession, and/or transfer of a firearm and one count of carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the grounds of the Capitol.

While prosecutors asked for English to be sentenced to over a decade in prison, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, sentenced English on Tuesday to six years along with three years of supervised release.

"No one was harmed," said the Obama judge, reported Fox News Digital. "The plan was basically impossible to succeed, and she turned herself in before it came anywhere near fruition."

"You’ve had a very difficult life with a lot of challenges," Contreras told the trans radical, whom he referred to as "Miss English."

Contreras added, "You’re young, you still have a significant portion of your life. Good luck to you."

"My office will not tolerate attempts to intimidate or harm public officials that strike at the heart of our democratic process and are antithetical to the values we all depend on," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro in a statement. "The defendant is now a convicted felon and is headed where he belongs: prison."

Neither the Treasury Department nor the Heritage Foundation immediately responded to Blaze News' request for comment.

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