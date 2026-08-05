Another assassination plot? Feds charge Hispanic man named 'Jeanine' caught with hollow-point rounds at Trump's golf club

Leftists have for years publicly fantasized about the demise of President Donald Trump. Some radicals have attempted to make these murderous dreams a reality — and on at least three occasions came awfully close to succeeding.

Investigators are working to determine whether the individual caught allegedly casing the security at a site the president was due to visit is the latest participant in this dark trend.

'There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life.'

Days ahead of the president's Tuesday visit to the Trump National Golf Course, Los Angeles, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, plainclothes federal agents spotted a 38-year-old Hispanic man on the property who struck them as suspicious.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the suspect was seen walking around the golf course grounds taking pictures and videos and "appearing to monitor security-planning activities."

Deputies with the LASD Lomita Station approached the individual, identified as Jeanine John Taele, and — having determined he was the subject of a robbery investigation by the El Segundo Police Department — detained him and searched his pickup truck.

Deputies allegedly found a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition in Taele's pocket. Inside the suspect's vehicle, they reportedly recovered a loaded 9mm pistol with a round chambered along with a second loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition. The Justice Department claimed that a badge that read "security protection agent" was also found in the truck.

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Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles. Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

Upon the discovery of the weapon and ammunition, deputies formally arrested Taele for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of armor-piercing/prohibited ammunition.

After obtaining a warrant, law enforcement searched Taele's residence in Downey, California, allegedly recovering: "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements"; a pair of radio signal devices; bulk pistol and rifle ammunition along with high-capacity magazines; body armor; "an illegally modified AR platform rifle"; and a 1911 .45 caliber pistol.

Taele is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Although his bail is set at $250,000, the FBI has filed a federal hold.

The Justice Department announced late on Tuesday that Taele has also been slapped with a federal charge — possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony that could potentially land him in a federal prison for a decade.

"While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the president’s visit," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation remains ongoing."

"Mr. Taele's troubling behavior at the president’s public golf course merely days before the president was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern," Patrick Grandy, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said in a statement. "There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life."

At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, Trump was hit in the ear by one of eight bullets fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks. The failed assassination attempt claimed the life of heroic former fire chief Corey Comperatore and severely injured David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were seated behind the president.

Nine weeks after the Butler shooting, Ryan Routh — a 60-year-old North Carolina native apparently radicalized in recent years with the help of Democrats' incendiary rhetoric — attempted to assassinate the president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On April 25, 2026, 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where the president was in attendance. Allen's alleged weapons of choice for the attempt were a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a 1911 .38 caliber pistol.

Trump was also among the names floated in the alleged assassination plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn in June. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the "RINGLEADER" of the alleged plot was Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, an illegal alien from Mexico.