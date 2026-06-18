Illegal alien masterminded UFC Freedom 250 assassination plot, DHS claims

The suspect described as the "RINGLEADER" of the alleged UFC Freedom 250 assassination plot is an illegal alien, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed.

According to the DHS, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, previously identified as a 31-year-old of Omaha, Nebraska, is actually an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

'This illegal alien should NEVER have been allowed in our country.'

Alvarez's B-2 tourist visa expired in 2001, the department said, when he would have been just 5 or 6 years old. Alvarez was then included in the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program during the Obama administration, per the DHS.

Contrary to popular belief, DACA is not a form of amnesty, but instead temporary protection against deportation for certain children brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents or guardians. Even the American Immigration Council admits, "DACA does not provide permanent legal status to individuals and must be renewed every two years."

RELATED: Alleged UFC 250 assassination plot targeted Republicans — and the Trump DOJ names suspects

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Indeed, Alvarez is on track for deportation now that ICE has lodged a detainer against him. "This illegal alien should NEVER have been allowed in our country — and we will ensure he faces justice and is swiftly removed from our nation," the DHS stated.

Alvarez was arrested by the FBI on Sunday in connection with the UFC Freedom 250 alleged assassination plot. According to the accusations, Alvarez and at least four co-conspirators planned to use explosive drones in and around the event to prompt an evacuation and then deploy snipers to assassinate specific individuals within the fleeing crowd.

Many of their alleged targets are Republicans: Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore, both of West Virginia. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and even Elon Musk were also allegedly identified as possible targets.

Between those on the South Lawn of the White House and the crowd at the nearby Ellipse, nearly 90,000 people attended the patriotic UFC event held last Sunday.

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