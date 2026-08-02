Suspicious Florida male batters deputy amid arrest in store parking lot, cops say. Then they pull crowbar from his waistband.

Florida deputies had their hands full after getting a call about a suspicious person in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday evening.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 6:30 p.m. to a Publix in Lutz after receiving reports about a male looking into vehicles throughout the parking lot.

'I mean, who doesn't keep a crowbar in their buttocks?'

When deputies attempted to investigate, 22-year-old Gonzalo Cabrera refused to identify himself, resisted deputies' attempts to detain him, and struck a deputy while attempting to flee, officials said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was found armed with suspected burglary tools.

Even after being taken to the ground — and while in handcuffs — officials said Cabrera continued resisting and even reached for a crowbar concealed in his waistband.

Bodycam video shows deputies grabbing the crowbar, pulling it away from the suspect's hands, and throwing it to the parking lot surface.

Cabrera was arrested and faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, and disorderly conduct, officials said.

RELATED: Video: Crooks plow car through jewelry store entrance in broad daylight smash-and-grab. But the suspects got sloppy.

More than 500 comments have hit the sheriff's office Facebook post about the incident; the following are a few gems:

"I mean, who doesn't keep a crowbar in their buttocks?" one commenter quipped.

"Guy had tools, looking into cars? Maybe he's a mechanic??!!" another user offered.

"I was at the Publix when he was walking around," another commenter said. "It was very odd. He was walking in between cars, looking around, very sketchy. I have no clue how long he was there — but 2 employees were watching him. One of the employees walked me to my car — the guy was right by it until we walked over ..."

"Dems will set up a GoFundMe for his release. LOL," another user predicted.

"Just another loser lowlife drain on society," another commenter noted.

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