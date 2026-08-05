Dana Bash’s Fauci fan-girl texts exposed after RFK Jr. torches her on CNN: ‘It was just beautiful’

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. turned the tables on his interviewer when she spoke over him and repeated empty COVID-era platitudes.

“It was just beautiful,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“She brought on RFK to try and lecture him about measles and blame him for the measles outbreak in America. But the conversation quickly turned to the handling of the COVID pandemic and how much she helped contribute to the misinformation during that time,” she adds.

In the interview, Bash began by asking how RFK Jr. would prepare for the next pandemic, claiming that experts think it will happen in the next 10 years.

“Yeah, I mean, I think we did virtually everything wrong the last time,” RFK Jr. responded, pointing out that there were doctors who saw no COVID deaths by prescribing therapeutics. Instead, the country locked down and pushed a vaccine on the population.

RFK Jr. went on to say it's also important that we protect our constitutional rights, which were “completely dismantled” during COVID.

“We began censoring people in violation,” he said.

After interrupting him several times, Bash said, “I really want to move on.”

“You were part of the problem,” RFK Jr. said.

Bash then claimed that there is “data upon data upon data” that the “COVID vaccine prevented deaths,” but she could not produce a study that proved that the vaccine did more good than harm to children.

“I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine, there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation, there could have been 100 to 200,000 lives in the U.S. saved but because people didn’t get the vaccine,” Bash said, before RFK Jr. interrupted.

“You are saying nonsense,” RFK Jr. responded.

When Bash claimed that it was a “scary time” and mistakes were made, RFK Jr. fired back that she was scaring people.

“That was the job of CNN,” he said.

“Recall that she was trying to suck up to Anthony Fauci during the pandemic. Now, how do we know this? Well, his homosexual diary entries, of course,” Gonzales explains.

And sure enough, one diary entry from April 17, 2021, reads: “Dana Bash sent me a text: ‘I just watched the whole Jordan thing. Again, you’re a better man than I. As our friend Wolf Blitzer said to me yesterday — no one would have blamed you if you said simply, ‘Mr. Jordan, go f**k yourself.’”

Another from April 18, 2021, reads: “I received a text from Dana Bash pointing out that Vanity Fair recently had a headline that said: 'Jim Jordan trips over his own asshole trying to debate Anthony Fauci.'”

“Like, oh, OK. Yeah. No, you didn’t have any bias, Dana,” Gonzales mocks, repeating, “You didn’t have any bias.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.