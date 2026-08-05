Colorado fire department employee FIRED over Snoop Dogg doll that 'evoked' history of 'racial terror'

Golden, Colorado, city officials apologized profusely for the actions of a since-terminated employee of the fire department that hung a noose on a doll depicting rap mogul Snoop Dogg.

The "Snoop on a Stoop" doll, meant to parody the popular "Elf on the Shelf" Christmas decoration, had a noose around its neck and was found in a stairwell at the fire department in March.

'The display evoked a horrific history of racial terror and violence.'

A member of the city's Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force criticized the mayor for not notifying the group about the racist doll incident until months later.

"We are very concerned at what we've heard about the facts, including the written statement read by the mayor that this was not handled at the time of the incident when the figurine was found with a noose around its neck back in March," REDI member Holly Olivarez said.

"I call it a noose because of what it represents," she added. "A black man with a noose around his neck in the United States of America is very apparently making a statement."

A spokesperson for the city of Golden told KMGH-TV that the employee had been terminated, but the spokesperson could not offer more details on the basis that it was a personnel matter.

Mayor Laura Weinberg said the doll was immediately removed after it was found in the stairwell.

"The doll should never have been brought into any city facility, and the display evoked a horrific history of racial terror and violence," she said in a prepared statement on July 28 at a Golden City Council meeting.

KMGH cited an email from City Manager Scott Vargo indicating that an internal investigation had been ordered, disciplinary action was taken, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training was being developed for the Golden Fire Department.

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Weinberg also apologized to the black community.

"We recognize this was not simply an inappropriate workplace incident," she said. "It was an act with deeply painful historical meaning. It can undoubtedly cause fear, anger, grief, and a profound loss of trust. No one should ever question whether they are respected, valued, or safe in a city workplace or while receiving services from the City of Golden."