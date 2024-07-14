Christian father killed in attempted Trump assassination lived and 'died a hero'

A 20-year-old would-be assassin fired roughly 6-8 shots Saturday at President Donald Trump shortly after the Republican began addressing a massive crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although the shooter, whom the FBI have identified as ActBlue donorThomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, was ultimately unsuccessful in his monstrous mission to kill the man Democrats have characterized as a "clear and present danger," he still managed to visit tragedy upon at least one family of patriots.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) told the press Sunday. "Corey Comperatore."

"Corey was an avid supporter of the former president," said Shapiro, "and was so excited to be there last night with him and the community."

The last message on the 50-year-old former fire chief's alleged X account was posted Saturday morning and stated, "Trump rally! Butler, PA."

'Corey was the very best of us.'

The governor learned upon speaking with Comperatore's wife and two daughters, "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family."

Comperatore's love for his family was manifest in his final act: protecting them from harm.

The governor noted that Comperatore's wife not only cleared him to share their conversation but asked him to convey the following: "Corey died a hero."

Comperatore's wife told Shapiro that "Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally."

"Corey was the very best of us," said Shapiro. "May his memory be a blessing."

Dr. Jim Sweetland, an emergency department physician, told CBS News that he had attempted to save a man shot at the rally, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head and collapsed between the bleachers. Sweetland indicated that the man, who appears to have been Comperatore, had no pulse and was not breathing.

"There was lots of blood," said the doctor. "The people over there were really helpful."

The efforts to resuscitate the victim were in vain. Sweetland noted that Pennsylvania State Police officers took over, "picked him up, unfortunately like a rag doll, and took him from the stands.

"I looked up to see his family, who witnessed my efforts and resuscitation, and the look on their faces said it all," added Sweetland.

Allyson Comperatore, one of the victim's daughters, said her father died "a real-life superhero," throwing her and her mother to the ground when gunshots first rang out, reported the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"He shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us," wrote Allyson Comperatore.

Dawn Comperatore Schafer, the victim's sister, noted on Facebook, "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters."

"His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience," continued Schafer. "Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality."

'He died a hero because he was a hero.'

Comperatore was the former fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Matt Lauer, a former president of the Butler County Fire Chiefs Association, provided WPXI-TV with a strong indication that Comperatore's heroism in his final moments was reflective of who he was in every moment prior.

"Corey put everyone and everything first before himself. It showed in his leadership as fire chief, husband, father, and son. He died a hero because he was a hero. Putting others first," said Lauer. "Butler [County's] emergency service family is less today without him. Godspeed, Corey. You will sorely be missed."

The Buffalo Township Fire Protection District said Saturday was a "tragic day" on Facebook, echoing another group's call to "keep his memory alive!"

Trump asked on Truth Social Sunday morning that Americans "hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed."

