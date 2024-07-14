FBI identifies alleged shooter behind Trump assassination attempt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the FBI proclaimed that there was "an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump" during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The FBI provided few details during its first press conference regarding the shooting on Saturday night, including not naming any suspects. However, the FBI revealed the identity of the shooter early Sunday morning.

The FBI said in a press release:

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Previously, the FBI noted that the suspect did not have identification when law enforcement encountered the body of the alleged gunman after a U.S. Secret Service sniper reportedly shot and killed the man after reportedly firing on the former president. However, investigators have since allegedly analyzed his DNA to provide a biometric confirmation of his identity. The alleged shooter was reportedly positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant approximately 130 yards away from the stage where Trump made his appearance.

Crooks is reportedly a 20-year-old male from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania – which is roughly an hour south of Trump's rally in Butler.

Trump was seen ducking after shots rang out during his Pennsylvania rally. Secret Service members rushed to his side and the former president was seen bleeding from the ear, but raising his fist in defiance.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stated, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Following the shooting, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

This story has been updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!