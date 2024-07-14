FBI takes lead in investigation into apparent attempted Trump assassination, RFK urges all Americans to unite in prayer for President Trump

In what appears to have been an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the aftermath shows the FBI leading the way in the investigation, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rallied around the former president.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared that it has assumed the lead role in the investigation into the apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump, which it classified as an "incident."

The FBI said in a press release on Saturday:

The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania. Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Current presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urged Americans to put aside political differences and support Trump in his recovery from the apparent assassination attempt.

"Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family," RFK Jr. wrote on the X social media platform on Saturday night.



As Blaze News previously reported, Trump said of the alleged assassination attempt:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Authorities are said to have a press conference scheduled late Saturday night to give further details.

Blaze News will continue to provide any and all details of the shooting of former President Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!