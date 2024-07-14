'I was shot with a bullet': Trump makes first comments after apparent assassination attempt at rally, read his full response here

Former President Donald Trump made his first comments after the apparent assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

As Blaze News previously reported, Trump was seen with blood on his face after apparent shots rang out during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump defiantly raised a fist in the air after seemingly being shot.

Trump posted to his Truth Social social media account:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung indicated that Trump was thankful to "law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

Cheung indicated that Trump is "fine and is being checked out a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Citing law enforcement sources, ABC News reported that the "shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting."

