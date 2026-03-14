CNN’s ‘death spiral’: ‘Cringe’ selfie strategy deployed as network scrambles to stay relevant

After CNN botched some recent coverage, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is enjoying “watching the death spiral that CNN is having to deal with in real time and the ways that they are trying to stay relevant.”

“All the cool kids are on Instagram, right? And CNN is like, ‘Oh, oh, hold on a second. Hold on a second. We’re new. We’re hip. We’re cool with the youths. What if we started uploading these totally not staged and impromptu selfie videos,’” Gonzales mocks, before playing a CNN selfie video of Jake Tapper.

“See that fancy ceiling? I’m at the House of Representatives. I wanted to show you something. So, in 1890, journalist Charles Kincaid shot and killed, ultimately, Congressman William Taulbee of Kentucky. And right here, you can see the bloodstains,” Tapper said.

“That is Jake Tapper. He’s realized, ‘Oh crap, nobody’s watching, and the kids are not watching because everything I do is boring,’” Gonzales comments.

“You might think this is a Jake Tapper problem. It’s not. This is apparently CNN’s new strategy across all of their social platforms with all of their anchors,” she adds, before playing a selfie video of CNN anchor Dana Bash.

“I just got off the phone with President Trump, who gave himself a 15 out of 10 on how the war is going so far,” Bash said while sitting in her car.

“This is not genuine. This is not authentic. This is CNN’s last desperate gasp here, OK? And it’s just not working. It’s not working for you, Dana,” Gonzales says.

“Some CNN consultant ... got paid however the hell much money they got paid to be like, ‘OK, hold on. Hold on. I got it. Selfie videos. Selfie videos. That’s going to save you guys,’” Gonzales jokes. “Everyone wants to hear what Jake Tapper thinks while he’s driving down the f**king road.”

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