Trump campaign confirms former president is 'fine' after apparent assassination attempt

President Donald Trump was speaking to massive crowd at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday when multiple gunshots rang out. Midway through a sentence about the fallout of illegal immigration, Trump gripped the right side of his head and crouched while U.S. Secret Service agents rushed to his aid behind the podium.

The crowd seated behind him similarly took cover, though some simply looked on in disbelief. Trump, bloodied but ever defiant, raised a fist above the phalanx of Secret Service agents, apparently said, "Fight!" repeatedly, then was escorted off the stage and toward an SUV.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, confirmed shortly after the incident that the "Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung indicated that Trump was thankful to "law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

Cheung indicated that Trump is "fine and is being checked out a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here