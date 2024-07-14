FBI's news conference on apparent Trump assassination attempt struggles to provide details, admits not having 'specific threat information'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation held its first press conference regarding the alleged assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, the FBI provided few pertinent details regarding the assassination attempt. The intelligence organization also admitted that the intelligence agency had zero insight into "any specific threat information" regarding the shooting of the Republican presidential candidate.

Hours after the incident, the FBI declared that it would assume the "role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."

However, the lead intelligence organization provided little substance in its first press conference on the alleged assassination attempt of former President Trump.

The FBI noted, "This evening, we had what we’re calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump. It’s still an active crime scene."

Details became sparse after the admission.

The FBI did not provide the name of the shooter, a motive, or the weapon used by the suspect.

Kevin Rojek – special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office – admitted, "From the FBI perspective, no, we did not have any specific threat information related to this event."

Rojek said authorities are “working feverishly to attempt to identify the individual who did this and any motives behind why this was done.”

Rojek added, “We are close to that identification. And as soon as we are 100% confident in who that individual is, we will share it with the press. With that being said, we also do not currently have an identified motive.”

"We think the videos and photos would be very helpful. And I think that once the shooter is identified, anyone that has specific information on that shooter that would be very helpful," the FBI said in the Saturday press conference. "As well, to help us assess motive. And again, as I mentioned earlier, we are absolutely are not taking for granted that this was a lone wolf attack. And so we would be looking for any additional information and might point us toward anybody else that may have had a hand in this at this point of the main focus of the investigation."

The suspected shooter was reportedly killed by the Secret Service. However, he managed to take the life of one rally attendee and two others were critically injured. The identifies of the shooting victims are being withheld until extended family can be notified, according to officials.

Photos show former President Trump take cover as shots rang out. As the Secret Service covered him, he emerged with blood on his face and a defiant fist in the air. He was whisked off the stage as pandemonium dominated the campaign rally.

As for the condition of the former president, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung stated, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help with any details regarding the apparent assassination attempt of Trump.

You can watch the FBI press conference on the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump here.

This story has been updated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!