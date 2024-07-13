Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Video: Donald Trump whisked off stage after shots fired in assassination attempt
July 13, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania after apparent shots rang out in the air. Video and photos show Trump bleeding from the face.
Trump held a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Video shows members of the U.S. Secret Service attempting to protect Trump after the popping sounds in the crowd.
Photos show blood dripping from Trump's ear and running down his face.
Trump defiantly raised a fist in the air after seemingly being shot and having blood on his face.
Trump's condition was not immediately known.
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."
President Joe Biden was asked about the apparent Trump assassination attempt.
While in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Biden reportedly told the press that he had not been briefed about the situation regarding his Republican competitor.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
