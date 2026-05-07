White House rips into 'left lunatic' Mark Hamill for posting image of Trump in grave

The actor famous for portraying a sci-fi hero cast himself as a villain with his latest anti-Trump post and got nailed with fierce backlash.

On Wednesday, Mark Hamill posted on BlueSky, the progressive social media platform, a denunciation of President Donald Trump with an image of the president lying in a grave.

'This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.'

"If Only — He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes," Hamill wrote.

"Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore," the "Star Wars" actor added with the hashtag "Don the con."

The image appeared to be an outdated death wish from 2024 and was immediately excoriated on social media.

"Mark Hamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves," reads a statement from the White House Rapid Response team. "This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."

"I think Mark Hamill belongs in jail. He is using his notoriety to wish harm on the President. That only bolsters the crazed lunatics, who might act upon such a wish," one user responded on the X platform.

"Damn in this photo Trump looks as dead as Mark Hamill’s career has been for the last 30 years," another reply reads.

"He is a sick individual. So sad to see a movie hero turn into such an ugly soul," another detractor said.

The tone-deaf post from Hamill comes at a time when Washington, D.C., is still reeling from an attempt on the president's life at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and a shooting at the National Mall after the vice presidential motorcade drove by.

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Hamill also recently appeared in a video with former President Barack Obama promoting his presidential library in Chicago.

"A Star Wars-themed ad for the Obama Library — a library which looks like a fragment of the Death Star," one commentator joked.

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