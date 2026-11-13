Vance and Kamala top presidential race for 2028 — but surprising candidates come in second place

The latest polling after the stunning midterm Republican massacre shows that second-place candidates in the presidential race for 2028 are making gains on the top contenders.

An Economist/YouGov poll showed failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the top for the Democratic nomination and Vice President JD Vance heading up the Republicans.

Harris has a positive favorability rating of only 41%, while 50% said they have an unfavorable opinion of Harris.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in second place for Republicans with 33% to Vance's 40%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished third with 14%.

The field is far more crowded for the Democrats. Harris took the top spot with only 20% of support, and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia received 15%.

Only three other Democrats — outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Pete Buttigieg — received at least 10%.

Harris isn't terribly popular overall, however. She has a positive favorability rating of only 41%, while 50% said they have an unfavorable opinion of her.

Vance fares worse than Harris in terms of favorability. Only 35% say they have a favorable view of the vice president, while 52% said they have an unfavorable view of him.

Both Vance and Harris dropped in favorability from the same poll in October, where the vice president had 41% favorability and Harris had 43%.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump continues to poll lower after voters widely rejected Republicans in the midterm elections. Just 32% of respondents said they approve of the president's job performance while 63% said they disapprove.

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The poll also found that more than twice as many respondents opposed the president's plan to build a 250-foot United States Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C. Only 22% said they favor the arch, and 57% said they oppose it.

The poll has a sample of 1,685 U.S. citizens and was taken between Monday and Wednesday. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

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