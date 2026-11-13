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Vance and Kamala top presidential race for 2028 — but surprising candidates come in second place
November 13, 2026
The poll surveyed US citizens after the midterm elections.
The latest polling after the stunning midterm Republican massacre shows that second-place candidates in the presidential race for 2028 are making gains on the top contenders.
An Economist/YouGov poll showed failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the top for the Democratic nomination and Vice President JD Vance heading up the Republicans.
Harris has a positive favorability rating of only 41%, while 50% said they have an unfavorable opinion of Harris.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio came in second place for Republicans with 33% to Vance's 40%. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished third with 14%.
The field is far more crowded for the Democrats. Harris took the top spot with only 20% of support, and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia received 15%.
Only three other Democrats — outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Pete Buttigieg — received at least 10%.
Harris isn't terribly popular overall, however. She has a positive favorability rating of only 41%, while 50% said they have an unfavorable opinion of her.
Vance fares worse than Harris in terms of favorability. Only 35% say they have a favorable view of the vice president, while 52% said they have an unfavorable view of him.
Both Vance and Harris dropped in favorability from the same poll in October, where the vice president had 41% favorability and Harris had 43%.
Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump continues to poll lower after voters widely rejected Republicans in the midterm elections. Just 32% of respondents said they approve of the president's job performance while 63% said they disapprove.
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The poll also found that more than twice as many respondents opposed the president's plan to build a 250-foot United States Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C. Only 22% said they favor the arch, and 57% said they oppose it.
The poll has a sample of 1,685 U.S. citizens and was taken between Monday and Wednesday. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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