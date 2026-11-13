‘The primary season starts now’: A hope-filled warning for Republican leadership

Republicans have a serious problem heading into 2028: Their voters are losing faith in the party.

But BlazeTV host Nick Freitas and Citizens Alliance CEO Cliff Maloney aren't ready to throw in the towel.

“The primary season starts now,” Maloney warns. “The 2028 election is right now. And anybody thinking they’re going to wait, you know, you need to be planning, you need to be preparing right now.”

Maloney says the 2024 election proved that “authenticity” matters to voters and that it should be what candidates focus on as 2028 approaches.

“It was like people want a candidate that can talk to them, that can connect with them, that can be real. In 2026, I think that that was confirmed,” he tells Freitas.

“And what I mean by that is I think a lot of Republicans showed up saying the Republicans are not being authentic,” he says, adding that many of them are sending “a signal” in the form of not voting at all or “unfortunately they’re going to vote for the Democrat.”

“And the Democrats showed up because, you know, they’re angry, right? Trump’s on the ballot in their mind. They’re not in power. You know, they’re motivated. They show up. And unfortunately fear, you know, and anger is still one of the biggest motivators in politics,” he explains.

“But my message is if you want to run or if you’re trying to recruit a candidate, focus on authenticity,” he adds.

Maloney also believes that the midterm bloodbath has revealed an “opportunity.”

Those seats that flipped, he explains, “are now going to be swing seats moving into 2028.”

“We need patriots to step up. We need good people that have principles and that are ready to do the work. And I think there’s even a bunch of seats that, you know, they’re still swing districts,” he says.

“It’s just we’ve got to get the right people to step up,” he continues, noting that there’s no reason to let one loss stop them from doing so.

“Liberty is worth fighting for,” he says. “I’m going to keep saying that for all the doomsdayers and the panicans that are like, ‘Ah, it’s over.’”

“No, it’s only over if we really, truly give up and if we admit defeat. But if we're fighting, then I do think that we've got a shot at saving this country,” he adds.

To hear more of Freitas and Maloney’s conversation on how conservatives can win back the party, watch the full episode above.