Glenn Beck: Republicans have an immigration messaging problem — and it’s costing them Hispanic voters

Republicans made major promises on immigration — but Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck isn’t the only one to notice that the party has lost significant ground with Hispanic voters despite those promises.

Former Trump administration official Bianca Rodriguez tells Glenn that the shift has a lot to do with the administration’s messaging on immigration and the way the mainstream media is spinning it.

“It’s a situation where two things are combined,” Rodriguez tells Glenn.

“We’re talking about the economy and affordability being the number-one issue also for our community, but it’s also kind of in a way directly tied to the topic of immigration,” she explains.

“Illegal immigration brings wages down. It’s affecting our economy as well. People that are not necessarily here illegally, that are Hispanic, they’re seeing the news. They’re seeing what Univision and Telemundo are presenting them, and they think that ICE is going to come after them,” she continues, “and it’s not true.”

“Obviously, we know this. You know, they’re not racially profiling anybody,” she adds.

However, she points out that the administration's push for mass deportations could result in “mistakenly detaining other people that are not necessarily here illegally or that maybe they’re still in the process of asylum.”

This, she warns, has caused a lot of fear in the Hispanic community.

“It’s one of those things where that’s what I’ve talked about on X, is that nuance,” she says, “is why are we necessarily going after these individuals that are just trying to make a living? You know, they’ve applied for asylum for a reason, right?”

“And that’s the nuance that I think is oftentimes missed. And it sucks because we’re unnecessarily alienating a large portion of the population that voted historically for President Trump because of these things,” she adds.

“How do we get Hispanics to come back?” Glenn asks.

“The messaging matters,” Rodriguez says.

“The way that the administration right now is handling the messaging specifically for this community,” she says, “it could be better, right?”

“We wanted mass deportations because we saw what happened in the last administration,” she continues. “We saw how more than 13, maybe even 20 million is what Trump has said at occasions, of illegal migrants that have crossed into the country.”

She notes that those immigrants are only identified “when they commit the horrific crimes that they do.”

“We want them to be deported. We want all violent criminals out of this country. We want people that have committed asylum fraud out of this country, completely deported,” she explains.

“No chance, no second chance, ever again. Any TPS fraud, anything like that. Coyotes have made over 13 billion dollars in this smuggling industry thanks to the last administration,” she continues.

“So messaging that type of argument, or the facts, helps, but at the same time, you also have to be making it well known that we’re not necessarily cutting legal immigration,” she adds.

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