Son of ex-CIA chief John Brennan arrested for allegedly transporting child porn — but the investigation began during the Biden era

The son of the head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration was arrested after officials say they found horrific child pornography on his device.

Kyle Owen Brennan was arrested on Friday afternoon at his workplace in Herndon, Virginia, according to the Daily Mail.

The FBI claimed in the criminal complaint that on Kyle Brennan's iPhone, agents had 'observed approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls.'

Brennan's father is John Brennan, who has been accused of politicizing the CIA during the Obama administration.

The FBI claimed in the criminal complaint that on Kyle Brennan's iPhone, agents had "observed approximately 88 images that appeared to depict minor girls, including prepubescent girls, engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

One photograph allegedly showed a "fully nude, pubescent minor girl" with her wrists and ankles bound and a gag in her mouth, the complaint said.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia said that a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to Warrenton police identifying Brennan as the owner of an account allegedly used to upload suspected child pornography.

The complaint indicated that the suspect's phone was obtained when the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his residence in July 2024, when President Joe Biden was still in office. In early October 2026, the case was referred to the FBI, which was able to search the contents of the phone.

Kyle Brennan made his first appearance in court on Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia. Brennan is facing a felony charge of transportation of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years and up to 20 years if convicted.

The federal public defender listed as representing Brennan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Both foreign and domestic intelligence services are known to have the ability to upload incriminating files onto devices connected to the internet.

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Kyle's father, John Brennan, has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his administration for over a decade. John Brennan has even been accused of abusing his authority while in office by falsely accusing Trump of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election.

John Brennan was also one of the 51 former U.S. intelligence officials who signed a public letter identifying the Hunter Biden laptop story that broke just before the 2020 election as having all of the "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

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