Glenn Beck shares the unforgettable story of a teenage boy’s selfless act — and what happened 30 years later

Sometimes the smallest acts of kindness leave the biggest marks.

And over 30 years ago, one Japanese teenager left a mark on a young Korean girl that never faded.

The young Korean girl was left sobbing on the street after someone had slashed open her school uniform.

“Her uniform was slashed open, and she couldn’t stand up because it meant being seen,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck explains. “So she is now down on the ground. She’s folded around herself and just weeping. And this high school kid sees her, and he was Japanese.”

The Japanese teenager didn’t know her, and “they had no connection whatsoever.”

“Most people just walked by. And he could have done that,” Glenn says.

“He’s wearing a winter coat. It’s black wool. It was brand-new. His parents had just purchased it for him,” he says. “And if you’ve ever been a teenager with something new that you’re proud of, you know what that coat meant to him.”

“So he walks by her, and he sees her, and he takes his brand-new coat off and he gives it to her. He didn’t lend it to her; he just gave it to her. He put it around her shoulders so she could stand up and walk home covered,” he continues.

“And he walked her home, and then he went home without it,” he adds.

Glenn points out that “this was done at a time when there were no cameras.”

“There were no phones in anyone’s pocket. No teacher heard about it. No newspaper wrote about it. Nobody called it heroic. He forgot about it. But she never did,” he explains, noting that the girl “kept that coat for 30 years.”

“So just a couple of months ago,” he continues, “she opens up a newspaper in Japan, and there’s this article about a guy who's doing charity work and helping single mothers. He’s 50 years old now. There was nothing in the story about a coat or a girl or a day 30 years earlier.”

“Only thing that she noticed was the name. It was the same name on the coat,” he adds.

She reached out to him and finally gave his coat back.

Glenn believes the story is “remarkable.”



“It shows what started with this kid, this boy, ended up to be a lifetime,” he explains.

“Most likely, he had been raised by great parents or he had just some burning spirit inside of him. But it looks like he went on to live his whole life, and he did it without the accolades that you would get today,” he says.

Glenn calls him a “real man” and notes that all young men can take a lesson from his story.

“If you happen to be young and you don’t know how to become a real man, that’s it. Do that,” he says.

“You see somebody suffering, help them in any way you can and then just leave. Don’t post about it,” he continues.

“You have no idea the impact you will make on people,” he adds.

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