Why Zohran Mamdani will be ‘one of the most catastrophic mayors ever’

As mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani continues to lead the New York City mayoral race and Election Day for the next mayor looms closer, so does the city’s impending doom, according to BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

“He could be one of the most catastrophic mayors to ever, ever be in New York City,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

And while many Americans will drown out the goings-on in faraway places like New York City, Gonzales warns that just because you may not be potentially living under Mamdani’s rule, you will still be affected by it.

“The financial capital of the entire world — it actually affects all of us,” Gonzales says.

In a recent interview on Fox News, Mamdani was asked by Martha MacCallum if he had any intention of changing his mind on bail reform after hearing the story of an elderly man beaten to death on the subway by a 25-year-old who was out on bail when he allegedly killed him.

“Does that make you want to change your mind or think twice about reversing that?” MacCallum asked.

“What it makes me think about is the necessity of providing public safety in our New York City subway system and across the five boroughs. And also, how do we end the revolving door? Because when you look further into the case … what we find is so often the only mental health system that we have that’s functioning in this city is Rikers Island,” Mamdani said.

“It’s a revolving door because you keep letting them out,” Gonzales comments. “There’s a solution. You just keep them in prison. We keep the dangerous criminals away from society. It’s very, very simple, Zohran.”

And in a podcast interview, Mamdani was asked whether or not prisons are “obsolete.”

“I mean, what purpose do they serve?” Mamdani asked. “I think we have to ask ourselves that, which is that, you know, I think a lot of people who defend the carceral state, they defend the idea of it and the way it makes them feel.”

“I will be the first to admit it does make me feel much safer to have criminals locked up … and I will never be bashful about sharing that, ever,” Gonzales says.

“What purpose does it serve? Oh, I don’t know. It keeps law-abiding citizens safe. It’s really that easy,” she adds.

