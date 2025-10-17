George Soros foundations fund No Kings protests against Trump

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has reportedly been funding foundations that financially support the No Kings protests against President Donald Trump.

Liberals and others opposed to the president and his policies plan to protest throughout the nation on Saturday, but some of the demonstrations are being funded by Soros.

'Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends.'

The Fox News report says that Soros' Open Society Action Fund gave a $3 million grant to an organization named Indivisible.

The website for the Open Society Foundations described the two-year grant as supporting the group's "social welfare activities."

That group is "managing data and communications with participants" for the No Kings demonstrations.

The Fox News report found that Open Society Foundations had granted more than $7.61 million to the organization orchestrating the protests.

"We support a wide range of independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society and a right protected by the Constitution," read a statement from a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations. "Our grantees make their own decisions about their work, consistent with the law and the terms of their grant agreements."

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas sounded the alarm of Soros funding protests in an interview with Sean Hannity.

"There's considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country," he said.

RELATED: George Soros says there is an 'international conspiracy' working against him, calls Trump a 'confidence trickster'

"This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts," Cruz said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence."

Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has said that he will attend the protests against Trump and his policies.

The president has made it a goal of his second term to root out the groups and people providing funding for left-wing violent protests.

"We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to 'BREATHE,' and be FREE," said Trump in August. "Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends."

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations denied funding any violence at the time.

"The Open Society Foundations oppose all forms of violence, including violent protests," the spokesperson said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!