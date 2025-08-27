'We're watching you': Trump threatens George Soros and his 'group of psychopaths' with prosecution

Left-wing billionaire George Soros got a warning from the most powerful man on Earth on Wednesday about his controversial political activism.

Soros has dumped tens of millions of dollars into left-wing causes through his nonprofit Open Society Foundations. The 95-year-old appears to be passing the torch to his son, Alexander Soros, to keep supporting progressive policies.

'Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends.'

President Donald Trump appeared to lean on recent reports showing Soros' involvement in groups that allegedly participated in rioting in the U.S.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.

"We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to 'BREATHE,' and be FREE. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends," Trump added.

The president concluded with a warning: "Be careful, we're watching you!"

A spokesperson for Soros' nonprofit responded to the president's allegations in a statement to the National News Desk.

"The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests. Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world," the spokesperson's statement reads. "We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy."

The nonprofit gave financial support to two groups, Community Change and Community Change Action, which in turn supported "Free DC," an organization that coordinated protests against Trump and his policies.

RELATED: LA County sheriff reveals stunning consequences of Soros-backed DA's justice reform on child porn case

The Open Society Foundations spokesperson denied supporting violence while defending the group's support of political demonstrations.

"We do not pay people to protest or directly train or coordinate protestors. All OSF grantees are required to comply with the law and we expect our grantees to uphold our shared commitment to human rights, dignity, and nonviolence," the spokesperson said. "The Open Society Foundations oppose all forms of violence, including violent protests."

USA Today said neither George Soros nor his son Alexander could be reached for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!