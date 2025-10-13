James O’Keefe exposes State Department diplomat who secretly dated CCP leader’s daughter

Journalist James O’Keefe has done it again, this time exposing a U.S. State Department diplomat via hidden camera for dating a CCP leader’s daughter and hiding it from the government.

“‘I Defied My Government for Love’: US State Department Foreign Service Officer Dated Senior CCP Leader’s Daughter, Admits ‘She Could Have Been A Spy,’ Refused to Report Her,” reads the headline of O’Keefe’s latest exposé.

“This is Daniel Choi, worked at the State Department for almost 20 years and was in charge of vetting all student visas from China, a program that recent arrests show has become less about education and a pipeline for infiltration and espionage,” O’Keefe tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“This is a guy in the State Department talking to a random stranger about how he’s sleeping with a Chinese spy,” O’Keefe explains.

“And now he’s been fired, which is really extraordinary because it’s the first time in American history that the executive branch of government has fired a State Department official in this way,” he continues.

“I understand, James,” Gonzales responds, “you are the best at what you do, and I wouldn’t ever ask you — just as you don’t ask a magician to reveal his secrets, I wouldn’t ask you to reveal all of your ... behind-the-scenes secrets, but I just keep watching these, and I’m like, ‘How are you getting these people to talk?’”

“I think we have to look at it a little differently than the way that people look at it when they ask that question, because it’s a good question. But I think if you change your perspective on the way things are in the world, that all around us, everything’s a lie,” O’Keefe explains.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s so much fraud. Things are so systemically broken in our world, in our politics, in our government. There’s a conspiracy of silence that everyone maintains. We all know it’s B.S., but we don’t talk about it,” he continues.

“So,” he adds, “when the official narrative is so far afield from reality, all you have to do is point your hidden camera in any direction, and you’ll contradict what the official narrative is.”

