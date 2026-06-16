Alleged border-hopping black widow who drugged, robbed, and killed older men she met on dating apps faces extradition: FBI

A Nevada woman jailed in Mexico is expected to be extradited to the United States to face additional charges for allegedly using dating apps to prey on older men. Federal authorities say the woman drugged, robbed, and killed her victims in twisted romance schemes.

The FBI's Las Vegas Division issued a bulletin in February 2025 about 44-year-old Aurora Phelps, who also went by the names of Aurora Alvarez, Aurora Flores, and Aurora Velasco.

'Drop the case, or I will kill you.'

The FBI said Phelps "met individuals online or exploited those known to her in order to steal their personal information" between approximately 2019 and 2022.

"Mrs. Phelps then used this information to fraudulently access their bank, Social Security, or retirement accounts," the statement read.

"It is believed Mrs. Phelps would sometimes drug her victims without their knowledge to obtain this information," the FBI added. "Mrs. Phelps primarily targeted elderly men; however, she was known to target all age groups as well as women."

KTLA-TV reported that Phelps — a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen — targeted at least 11 individuals on both sides of the border.

One of Phelps' alleged victims reportedly was Robert Erbach, a 67-year-old American retiree who lived in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the pair connected on the Tinder dating app — Phelps under the username "Sissy" — and met at a casino that Erbach frequented in Guadalajara, according to his friends.

Friends said Erbach invited Phelps to the Hard Rock Hotel in Guadalajara to see a friend’s rock band perform in December 2021.

The Times said that "it was the last time Erbach was seen alive."

U.S. and Mexican court records revealed that Phelps drove Erbach’s white BMW SUV to Las Vegas, where she used his personal documents to open a Wells Fargo account under his name.

Surveillance video the FBI obtained captured Phelps using a Wells Fargo ATM to make cash withdrawals with Erbach’s debit card. Phelps drained $50,500 from two of his bank accounts, according to the FBI.

In January 2022, Erbach's son received a text message from his father's phone written in broken English, the Times reported.

According to the FBI, one of messages said Erbach was moving to Quito, Ecuador, and ordered the son to tell family and police to halt any searches for him.

Prosecutors said there were attempts to redirect Erbach's pension payments, but they were unsuccessful because a verified signature was required.

Two days after Erbach's rendezvous with Phelps at the casino, the unidentified body of a man with no identification reportedly was found along a road near Guadalajara. Authorities said the man died from asphyxiation.

It was later revealed that the deceased man was Erbach, according to Newsweek.

In addition, the Times reported that Phelps met a 69-year-old divorced expat from the United States who had a "thriving practice" in Guadalajara. She allegedly met the chiropractor on Tinder in May 2022 and called herself "Sisy."

According to court testimony, Phelps and the chiropractor went to a restaurant where he ordered a chocolate milkshake. The pair went to a hotel after the restaurant, according to the Times.

At the hotel, they allegedly had drinks, and the chiropractor passed out.

Phelps testified that the chiropractor had gotten drunk, but police later concluded he had consumed 1,000 milligrams of Valium "most likely added to his drink or the unattended milkshake," the Times reported.

When the chiropractor regained consciousness, he reportedly asked Phelps to take him back to his home.

According to the Times, a surveillance camera at the house showed the chiropractor barely able to walk outside, and he "fell by the front door, cracked his head on the concrete and began bleeding."

The chiropractor's live-in maid reportedly drew a bath to try to help him wake up.

The Times reported that the maid became suspicious after Phelps told her she was the landlord and that the maid "should consider herself fired."

'She truly believes her lies.'

The maid allegedly called Carmen Garduño — a clinic employee who had worked with the chiropractor for 13 years. Court testimony said Garduño grew suspicious when the maid said the chiropractor appeared drunk, as Garduño said she had never seen him drink alcohol.

Garduño rushed to the house where she found the "pale" chiropractor unconscious in the bathtub, breathing heavily and wearing his doctor’s scrubs backward, according to the Times.

"He was practically absorbing his lips into his mouth," Garduño said in court.

Garduño said she began performing CPR on the chiropractor, and then he vomited, and his breathing steadied, but he remained unresponsive.

When police arrived at the home, Phelps told officers she was the chiropractor's fiancée, court records show.

The Times reported that the chiropractor "would remain unconscious for nearly a week."

Once the chiropractor recovered, he reportedly filed a report against Phelps with the Jalisco state police. The chiropractor claimed Phelps stole approximately $25,000 in cash, electronics, and jewelry, including his wedding ring.

A Jalisco state judge issued an arrest warrant for Phelps for aggravated theft.

The Times reported that the chiropractor then received a call — and the voice on the other end of the line was one he did not recognize. The paper said a man speaking in a thick Mexican accent told him, "Drop the case, or I will kill you."

The chiropractor reportedly ceased pressing his case.

An FBI investigation connected the death of Erbach to the alleged drugging of the chiropractor, the Times reported. FBI agents informed the chiropractor that the threatening call was made by Phelps using a voice-altering app.

The chiropractor agreed to cooperate with authorities and file a separate civil lawsuit against Phelps, according to the Times.

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The FBI said a month later, Phelps met Miguel Carrillo — a dual Mexican-U.S. citizen — in Chapala, near Guadalajara.

The Times reported Carillo days later was found dead in an abandoned lot, and his car was found outside a bank — and his bank account was drained.

In November 2022, Phelps reportedly used the Plenty of Fish dating app to meet John Wiens — a 78-year-old divorced and retired mechanical engineer living in Las Vegas.

Wiens' son allegedly was unable to connect with his father.

"Stranger still, his Facebook profile now featured a picture of Wiens photoshopped into a city in Brazil," the Times said.

The son told Mexican investigators he received a text message from his father’s phone that said he had moved to Brazil, which was odd since Wiens did not speak Portuguese.

A neighbor purportedly noticed the front door open at Wiens' home, but he was nowhere to be found.

The Times said Wiens’ dog was left alone with no food or water, plus there were "feces everywhere."

The son reportedly traveled from California to his father's house, obtained his dad's laptop, and was able to access his dad's email account.

"The inbox was crammed with orders from Christian Dior, Gucci, and other designer brands for women’s apparel," the Times said. "The purchases were sent to Phelps’ Las Vegas home under the name of her daughter or to 'Abraham Flores,' the name of her brother."

Authorities said they discovered Wiens' minivan at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

FBI agents obtained surveillance video showing Phelps and Wiens boarding a plane bound for San Diego on Nov. 4, 2022 — just one day after their first date.

The pair reportedly then traveled to Mexico City and checked into a hotel.

The Times said Wiens the next day was found dead in a hotel room bathtub, and an autopsy found he died of a heart attack.

Of 11 possible victims identified so far, three of them were found dead shortly after their encounters with Phelps, according to Spencer Evans, who at that time was a special agent for the FBI Las Vegas Division.

One of the victims spent five days in a coma after Phelps drugged him, Evans said. The Times reported that Phelps allegedly liquidated $3.3 million of the man’s Apple stock and tried to transfer the proceeds to a bank account she controlled.

Mexican authorities arrested Phelps at a Guadalajara bank on Feb. 27, 2023, the Times noted.

The Department of Justice released a statement in February 2025 saying Phelps "has been charged in a 21-count superseding indictment for allegedly luring older men she met through online dating services and stealing their monies for her personal benefit."

Phelps was charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death, one count of kidnapping, three counts of identity theft, three counts of mail fraud, six counts of bank fraud, and seven counts of wire fraud.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that a Mexican judge last week sentenced Phelps to 37 years, six months in prison on charges related to the disappearance and death of Erbach.

Sandy Breault, a spokesperson for the FBI's Las Vegas field office, told Newsweek that Phelps "will be extradited to the U.S.— but no date has been set yet."

Evans also stated that "once she incapacitated her victims, Phelps stole their cars, accessed their bank and brokerage accounts to withdraw cash, used their credit cards to make a variety of purchases, including luxury retail goods and gold, and even attempted to access their Social Security and retirement accounts."

Christopher Delzotto, FBI special agent in charge in Las Vegas, said that "the white-collar criminal, especially when it comes to Aurora Phelps, is no different than a violent criminal. They are psychopaths. She truly believes her lies. She visualizes all of this stuff. She believes it. It has become her reality."

Those with information about Phelps’ alleged romance scams are urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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