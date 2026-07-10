Marco Rubio takes action to END the threat from Tim Walz's illegal alien pedophile pardon

State Sec. Marco Rubio said that the horrific pedophile pardoned by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will no longer threaten U.S. citizens after he took action.

Tou Lue Vang of Laos admitted to committing horrible and disgusting sexual abuse of a 10-year-old in 2005 and accepted a sentence of 30 years probation to avoid prison time, as previously reported by Blaze News.

'Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to begin with to reside in our country.'

Vang was allowed to finish probation early, and then a commission that included Walz voted to pardon him in June. That would have possibly allowed Vang to stay in the country, until Rubio stepped in.

"Just days before this foreign sex offender was scheduled to be deported, Tim Walz the governor issued him a pardon, setting him free to once again endanger the children of America," said Rubio in a video on social media.

He then said he revoked Vang's legal status.

"As a result, federal agents took him into custody, and as of today, he has been removed from the United States," Rubio added. "Because of our actions, this foreign criminal will never pose a threat to any American ever again."

Far-left Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is also on the board of pardons, attempted to justify the pedophile pardon in a statement to KSTP-TV.

"The Minnesota Board of Pardons made a unanimous decision to grant Tou Vang this pardon after an exhaustive process, which included a statement of support for the pardon from the victim, a recommendation to grant the pardon from the Clemency Review Commission, and a large number of community support letters," he wrote.

He went on to accuse the Department of Homeland Security of "lying through their teeth" about the pardon shielding Vang from deportation.

The victim in the case did release a statement supporting the pardon.

"What happened to me was wrong, but I have had many years to think about this. I have made my peace with it. I forgive him," she wrote. "I want his family to stay together here. His children need their father. He and his wife have built a life. I believe that he has learned and grown since the abuse and that the family has suffered enough."

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A New York Times report said that the plea deal was offered because the victim had been pressured against testifying by her family members, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

"Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to begin with to reside in our country," Rubio concluded. "This administration will always stand with the American people and defend them from violent criminals."

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