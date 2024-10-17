Democratic socialists will vote on censuring Ocasio-Cortez for asserting Israel's right to exist

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is considering whether to censure Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for voting in favor of bills that assert Israel's right to exist.

Ocasio-Cortez has been lambasted by the right for her criticism against Israel, but her own party is upset that she's not sufficiently anti-Israel.

Among the bills Ocasio-Cortez supported was House Resolution 888 that affirmed "denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism."

The group said her vote was in violation of "DSA’s democratically decided program of Anti-Zionism and Palestinian liberation."

The DSA also objected to Ocasio-Cortez signing onto a congressional letter in April that signaled support for defense spending on Israel's "Iron Dome" rocket defense system.

The socialist group has already voted to withdraw its unconditional endorsement for the politician in July.

“A national DSA endorsement comes with a serious commitment to the movement for Palestine and our collective socialist project,” the group said. “To build a socialist movement that’s capable of defeating capitalism, we must demand more from leaders in our movement.”

In August, many on the far left excoriated Ocasio-Cortez for applauding Democratic candidate Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention for "tirelessly" seeking a ceasefire in the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip. They furiously criticized Ocasio-Cortez and Harris for not opposing U.S. support for Israel enough.

"Nauseating! Palestinian's blood is on her hands. She has and continues to be such a disappointment. Why her followers have fallen for her hypocrisy shows how hypocritical and nauseating they are as well," said one critic on social media.

She was also criticized by the right over her response to Israel's operation to explode pagers obtained by Hamas operatives in Lebanon in September. While many praised the clever attack on terrorists, she demanded to know whether the U.S. aided the operation in any way.

