Anti-Israel activists rage against Ocasio-Cortez over historical revisionism on Harris and ceasefire during DNC speech

While many on the left praised socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for her speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, many anti-Israel activists were incensed at what they said was gaslighting on the ceasefire effort.

'Odious and morally bankrupt opportunism.'

Ocasio-Cortez claimed in her speech that Vice President Kamala Harris had worked "tirelessly" for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, but anti-Israel activists disagreed. Many lambasted Ocasio-Cortez on the X social media platform.

"After grassroots pressure, AOC said in March that the Biden admin is complicit in an 'unfolding genocide' in Gaza. Now given a primetime appearance at the DNC, AOC forgets the whole genocide thing and falsely claims that Kamala Harris 'is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza,''' responded Canadian reporter Aaron Maté.

"What an insult to Palestinians and everyone else actually working tirelessly to pressure the genocide-complicit, ceasefire-blocking admin that AOC is whitewashing," he added.

"Nauseating! Palestinian's blood is on her hands. She has and continues to be such a disappointment. Why her followers have fallen for her hypocrisy shows how hypocritical and nauseating they are as well," replied another detractor.

"It takes a profoundly evil level of duplicity to get on national tv and lie like this to the entire planet," commented an account identifying as communist.

"There can hardly be a better example of AOC's odious and morally bankrupt opportunism than her embracing, just months apart, these two directly opposed positions," read another angry post.

Critics of the ceasefire effort accuse the activists of siding with Hamas terrorists who sparked the conflagration by orchestrating a horrific attack on civilians in Israel on Oct. 7. Pro-Palestinian activists have also been accused of ignoring innocent Jewish victims of Hamas terror while exclusively focusing on indirect victims of Israel’s war on Hamas.

